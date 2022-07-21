BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Joshua L. Yount and Heather D. Yount to Richard L. Hughes and Dawn M. Hughes, $30,000, Perry Township.
- John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully to Laura A. Almonym, $87,000, Washington Township.
- Stephen D. Sperling Jr. tr. and Dayna J. Sperling tr, Sperling Trust to Lisa J. Sperling, Falls Creek.
- Crist A. Miller and Sara C. Miller to Jonas Miller, $173,563, Ringgold Township.
- Debra A. Bedeaux and Jan A. Bedeaux to Ashley D. Meredith, Snyder Township.
- David S. Afton exr. Alice E. Afton Est. to George H. Afton, Rose Township.
- E & L Equipment Leasing LLC to Moore Propane LLC, $72,358.20, Falls Creek.
- Devin J. Dickey to Devin J. Dickey, Washington Township.
- Joan B. Knapp, Paul A. Knapp, David A. Knapp and Mark T. Knapp to Sarah J. Murdy a/k/a Sarah Diener Smith and Martin E. Smith, $42,282.80, Rose Township.
- Cody James Carrol and Christa Marie Carroll to Phillip E. Kahle, $165,000, Rose Township.
- Laurie A. McManigle to Brady A. Mineweser, $116,000, Brookville.
- Ryan J. Snyder to Timothy Mineweaser, $40,000, Union Township.
- Jim’s Custom Collision Inc. to Falls Creek 830 DPP LLC, $35,000, Falls Creek.
- James H. Sterrett Jr. to Cory E. Reitz and Shaina M. Connor, $3,000, Washington Township.
- Janice L. Hughes to Russell A. Goddard Jr. and Stephanie D. Goddard, $190,000, Brookville.
- Catherine T. Painter tr., James L. andCatherine T. Painter Revocable Living Trust to Christopher M. Laird and Tabitha Laird, $151,000, Brookville.
- Union Home Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Punxsutawney.
- Victoria Lynn Shirey co-tr. and Laura Ann Mohney co-tr. Minich Living Trust to Victoria Lynn Shirey co-tr. and Laura Ann Mohney co-tr. Minich Family Trust, $10,577.40, Ringgold Township.
- Steve J. Winkelman to Cayla Johnson and Sheldon Wilfong, $42,500, Warsaw Township.
- Jenae E. Dawson to Monica Schneider, $93,000, Brookville.
- Devin J. Dickey to Robert Molnar, $2,500, Washington Township.
- Daniel E. McMillen to Jarred S. Hetrick and Jenae Elaine Dawson, $92,000, Brockville.
- Bailey Reinard to Nathan Alexander Lawson, $110,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Jeffrey L. Bowers to Jeffrey L. Bowers and Tammy R. Bowers, Ringgold Township.
- Paul R. Gray to William R. Miller and Lydia U. Miller, $95,000, Eldred Township.
- Robert A. Ardisson, Roberta L. Ardisson, Richard P. Domiano, Tammy Domiano, and Alberta J. Domiano exrx. Robert F. Domiano Est. and Vincent B. Domiano to Robert E. Domiano Sr. Family Camp Inc., $500, Eldred Township.
- Richard Daniel Moyer and Patricia A. Moyer to Christopher M. Jury, $75,000, Falls Creek.
- Jacob H. Schlabach and Mary M. Schlabach to Mose A. Byler and Sarah D. Byler, $240,000, Henderson Township.
- Robert Joseph Gresock to Jared M. Gresock, $30,000, Sykesville.
- Carla Klingensmith and Keith Klingensmith to Scott Charrie, $20,000, Summerville.
- Diane Minns exrx. Stephen Coffman Est. to Samantha Neiswonger, $20,000, Winslow Township.
- Ruth D. Brimmeier to Scott A. Brimmeier, Dane M. Brimmeier and Carley G. Brimmeier, Eldred Township.
- Robert A. Dominick and Constance M. Dominick to Susan Christine Dominick, Henderson Township.
- Blue Sky Real Estate LP to Colonial Hardwoods inc., $25,000, Henderson Township.
- Matthew John Swain a/k/a Matthew J. Swain a/k/a John M. Swain and Cynthia Swain to Jesse Alan McGregor and Aidan Alan McGregory, $35,000, Heath Township.
- John A. Miller and Janice M. Bailey to John A. Miller and Janice M. Bailey, Union Township.
- Herbert L. Bullers Jr. and Mary C. Bullers to Joanne Hromyak, $12,000, Punxsutawney.
- Anthony S. Varischetti to Terry L. Moore and Garnet Ninosky, $185,000, Brockway.
- Mary Catherine Johnson a/k/a Mary C. Johnson and Kay Johnson McKinley to Gordon R. Greeley and Carol D. Greeley, $16,000, Eldred Township.
- Janet F. Jones to Tyler C. Attinger and Carlee R. Hidinger, $275,000, Warsaw Township.
- Albert G. Young and Janet V. Young to William T. Hoover, $20,000, Punxsutawney.
- William W. Gross tr. and Kimberly R. Gross tr. William W. Gross Living Trust to Jeffery S. Fedorko tr. and Cindy L. Fedorko tr. Fedorko Family Revocable Trust, $423,000, Barnett Township.
- Brian F. Wisneski and Kathryn L. Wisneski to Brian F. Wisneski and Kathryn L. Wisneski, Washington Township.
- Ruth E. Pearce to Matthew S. Pearce and Jessica R. Pearce, $70,000, Falls Creek.
- Bruce A. Morris and Judith A. Morris to Bruce A. Morris, Brockway.
- Alice E. Brownlee to Steven R. Brownlee, Warsaw Township.
- Stephen M. Smith general partner Ray Smith Limited Family Partnership to Hrin Properties LLC, $68,160, Washington Township.
- John M. Danielson and Virginia A. Danielson to Gregory M. Danielson, Jennifer M. Stocker and Kathryn Anne Danielson, Barnett Township.
- Lee Mark Tirgrath, KimT. Rhodes and Paul S. Tirgrath to Kim T. Rhodes, Ringgold Township.
- James H. Lubash to Douglas Means, $205,000, Eldred Township.
- Janine S. Wolverton to Lisa Rose Johnson, $46,000, Reynoldsville.
- William L. Keys to R. Cook Enterprises LLC, $18,000, Brookville.
- Marion L. Wymer to JP3 Realty LLC, $26,000, Big Run.
- Tara Richard to Ethan Ray Davie and Brooke Elizabeth Davie, $258,050, Rose Township.
- Amy B. Ammann to Ammann Holdings LLC, $2,159.70, Oliver Township.
- Eric M. Ronning, Julia Kirillova Ronning and Ronning Julia Kirillova to Mose C. Troyer and Margaret A. Troyer, $237,000, Warsaw Township.
- Johnny Jacob Shearer Jr. adm. Johnny Jacob Shearer Sr. Est. a/k/a John J. Shearer Est. to Johnny Jacob Shearer Jr., Barnett Township.
- Charles H. Allen to Allens Farms LLP, $35,118.60, Warsaw Township.
- Lisa J. Smith exrx. Gene Jesse Martz Est. to Lisa J. Smith and Kevin J. Martz, Ringgold Township.
- Lisa J. Smith exrx. Gene Jesse Martz Est. and Kevin Martz to Jesse D. Haag and Kaeley M. Haeg, Ringgold Township.
- David L. Marshall exr. Donald Marshall Est. to Preston James Hill, $75,000, Winslow Township.