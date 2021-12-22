BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have recently been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Mack James Zimmerman and Gina M. Zimmerman to Dylan J. Zimmerman and Shelbi L. Zimmerman, Sykesville.
- Roy Wesley Ceresa and Barbara Ceresa to Clifford M. Good Jr., $1,500, Barnett Township.
- Daniel K. Gearhart and Karen Gearhart to Glenn C. Meyer, $4,000, Polk Township.
- Florence Barnacastle to Eric McKendree and Tammi McKendree, $10,000, Perry Township.
- Elkhorn Realty Partners, Kelly A. Hawk and Jay A. Hawk to James C. Hartwell, $858,000, Barnett Township.
- Alexa J. Bridge co-admx. and Karly M. Geist co-admx. Douglas M. Shaffer Est, Alexa J. Bridge and Karly M. Geist to Allison R. Fleming, $189,000, Oliver Township.
- Thomas E. Dinger and Cathy V. Dinger to Daniel L. Amsler and Diane Lynn Amsler, $370,000, Brookville.
- Lee D. Bullers and Patricia A. Bullers to Joseph M. Brendle Jr. and Alexandrea E. Brendle, $154,900, Ringgold Township.
- Muriel McDonald exrx. Clair E. Foulks Est. a/k/a Clair Eugene Foulks Est. to Gary Carlson trust, $70,000, Warsaw Township.
- Jeffrey J. Harvey and Cathy J. Harvey to Joseph J. Wruble and Lisa D. Wruble, $69,000, Reynoldsville.
- Matson Timber Land Co. to Peak Natural Resources LLC, $14,617.10, Winslow Township.
- Alexa J. Bridge co-admx. and Karly M. Geist co-admx. Douglas M. Shaffer Est. Alexa J. Bridge and Karly M. Geist to Alexa J. Bridge and Karly M. Geist, Beaver Township.
- Matson Timber Land Co. to Matson Timber Land Co. and Peak Natural Resources LLC, $246,878.45, Union Township.
- Todd Hill and Carla Waddoups to Nathan C. Wyant and Stefanie A. Wyant, $109,000, Punxsutawney.
- Julieann Smith and Nicolaus eil R C to Nicolaus Neil R C, $82,694.60, Clover Township.
- Gregory A. Spencer to Devyn Lyle, $45,000, Punxsutawney.
- Scott Robert Morse to Gerald Royer, $75,000, Falls Creek.
- Peggy A. Tamin tr. Barbara J. Iddings Revocable Trust to Gary Bonavida, $157,500, Snyder Township.
- Denise A. McGarvey and Richard W. McGarvey to Gionna Yale, $63,000, Reynoldsville.
- Gary E. Tobin and Eileen K. Tobin to Jon E. Tobin, Winslow Township.
- Robert F. Thompson and Beverly E. Thompson to Joseph Aloysius Vogel III and Diane Elizabeth Patterson, $135,000, Punxsutawney.
- Elaine J. Lipscomb to Johnny D. Miller, $2,500, Henderson Township.
- Robert H. Stultz to Kyle J. Forsythe and Robin L. Forsythe, $10,000, Rose Township.
- Alice B. White to Brian F. Wisneski and Kathryn L. Wisneski, $285,000, Snyder Township.
- Joanne Keith to Deborah A. Cooper, Washington Township.
- Joanne Keith and Deborah A. Cooper to Donna Marshall, Snyder Township.
- Janette L. Mitchell to Janette L. Mitchell and Colleen M. Howell, $9,335.22, Rose Township.
- Nicholas P Nosker and Lauren C. Nosker to Louis Argo, $139,900, Brookville.
- Edward C. Strong and Shirley L. Strong to Robert C. Strong, Warsaw Township.
- Gerald R. Helmick, Gerald D. Helmick, Rebecca D. Helmick, Michael J. Engler, Teresa Engler, Jon A. Kelly, Suzanne M. Kelly, Stephanie E. Kelly n/k/a Stephanie E. Gee, Christopher Gee, Colleen E. Kelly n/k/a Colleen E. St. Cyr, Josh St. Cyr and Alexander M. Engler to Gerald A. Helmick, Rebecca D. Helmick, Michael J. Engler, Teresa A. Engler, Jon A. Kelly and Suzanne M. Kelly, Eldred Township.
- Bryan McFarland Exr. Sandra Lorraine McFarland Est. to Jacob R. Miller and Angela F. Miller, $179,000, Bell Township.
- David B. Conoran Jr. and Patricia L. Barrett to Bryan D. Conoran, Perry Township.
- Colonial Rentals LLC to Charles Fisher, $25,000, Bell Township.
- Four Pillar Homes LLC to Dallas C. Painter Jr., $41,000, Bell Township.
- Thomas W. Wells to Jason K. Wolfgang and Brian L. Wolfgang, $26,000, Reynoldsville.
- Douglas Blose to Douglas Blose and Melissa Anne Blose, Bell Township.
- John A. Saugrich to Leon Felix Jaramillo and Lisa Marie Jaramillo, $512,000, Oliver Township.
- 147 Industrial Park 15825 LLC to MM Realty Holdings LLC, $2,450,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Melora M. McNutt to Double Diamond Holdings LLC, $127,000, Brockville.
- Paul M. Kosko to Kerry L. Bush and Kathleen F. Bush, $20,000, Winslow Township.
- Tina M. Hostetler f/k/a Tina M. Marchiori and John M. Hostetler to Tina M. Hostetler and John M. Hostetler, Washington Township.
- David A. Ferringer and Betsy G. Ferringer to Jacob D’Argy, $12,000, Brookville.