BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Thomas E. Mazullo Jr. to Thomas E. Marzullo jr. tr. Marzullo Family 2023 Irrevocable Trust, Eldred Township.
- Kathleen C. Barrett to John F. Porrin, $2,500, Washington Township.
- Kathleen A. Doleksny and Ronald R. Dolensky to Kathleen A. Dolensky and Alissa K. West, Warsaw Township.
- John B. Fry exr. Evelyn C. Long Est. and Tessa Ludwig to Tobias Samuel Byler, $250,000, Gaskill Township.
- Alan R. Himes to Clifford B. Himes, Mary A.Thomas and Terri A. Himes, Warsaw Township.
- Mary A.Thomas to Brett W. Thomas, Warsaw Township.
- Clifford B. Himes, Terri A. Himes and Brett W. Thomas to Clifford B. Himes, Terri A. Himes and Brett W. Thomas, Warsaw Township.
- Eddie Smith t Nicholas Silvis, $7,000, Rose Township.
- Daryl J. Adams Jr. and Laura L. Adams to Daryl J. Adams Jr., Oliver Township.
- John C. Dennison II to Jeffrey M. Gordon and Tracy A.Gordon, $60,000, Brookville.
- Mary W. Caylor and April K. Caylor to Wendell Scott Reitz and Miranda J. Reitz, $16,800, Warsaw Township.
- Shirley Gadley to Shirley Gadley and Steven K. Gadley, Brookville.
- Joseph F. Aubel III and Terri Lynn Aubel to James Benniner and Amanda Benninger, $318,000, Barnett Township.
- Carolyn Ann Hetrick tr. Dean L. Hetrick Revocable Trust to Nathan Jeffcoat and Jessica Jeffcoat, $36,500, Barnett Township.
- Lynn D. Heffner exr. H. J. Heffner Jr. Est. toMichael W. Huffman and Deanne M. Huffman, $36,500.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to Joseph M. Sikora Jr. and Ranee L. Sikora, $4,867.80, Punxsutawney.
- Todd Meterko co-exr. and Kelli Meterko co-exr. William H. Meterko Est. to Kevin Davis Jr., Philip Davis and Eric Davis, Bell Township.
- Dorothy Jean Catagarone by P/A and Timothy Catagarone P/A to Mayport Holdings LLC, $6,000, Winslow Township.
- William Curtis and Jessica Keihl to Jessica Lynn Keihl, $4,000, Brookville.
- David B. McNutt and Vickie L. McNutt to Mathew C. McNutt, Corsica.
- Laurie A. Vaughn exrx. Everett T. Neill Est. to Teddie L. McNutt, $120,000, Eldred Township.
- Timothy S. Hubbard and Brinkley L. Hibbard f/k/a Brinkley L. Gray to Hunter Thane Atwell, $35,000, Knox Township.
- Edgar V. McKillip and Linda L. McKillip a/k/a Linda Lee McKillip to Edgar V. McKillip tr. and Linda Lee McKillip tr., McKillip Family Trust, Brookville.