BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have recently been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Blair D. Reed and Marilyn J. Reed to Joanne Roush, $140,000, Sykesville.
- Femco Holdings LLC to Famco Service and Machine Inc., $400,000, Young Township.
- Steven R. Fyock to Steven R. Fyock and Holly N. Flock, Polk Township.
- Nicholas M. Madjerick and Carol A. Guenther to Mark D. Batchen, Deborah A. Batchen, Kevin P. Bacco, Michelle L. Bacco, Jason Knapek and Christina Ann Knapek, Knox Township.
- Timothy M. Grieneisen and Bruna N. Grieteasen to Nicholas W. Digilarmo, $20,000, Washington Township.
- Steven T. Blystone to Steven T. Blystone andKayla M. Blystone, Young Township.
- Kenneth C. Peace to Clayton G. Peace, Beaver Township.
- Dorothy Guarascio co-adm. C/T/A and Katharine C. Kaiser co-adm. C/T/A Maria Czenko Guy Est. a/k/a Maria Guy Est. a/k/a Mary Guy Est. to Dorothy Guarascio and Katharine C. Kaiser, Heath Township.
- Gerald William Gilligan Jr. to Justin D. McClain, $80,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Stephen G. Logue to Jessica L. Dechant, $115,000, Corsica.
- Benjamin L. Reynolds and Wendy M. Reynolds to Lenny M. Lambert and Stephanie A. Lambert, $105,000, Brookville.
- Brad Thomson a/k/a Bradley H. Thompson to Joshua Lovenduski and Carly Lovenduski, $385,000, Winslow Township.
- Chesstnut Land L P to Brookville CB Real Estate LLC, $2,200,000, Brookville.
- W. Byrd Yeany III to Benjamin Gordon, Keith Gordon, Tod Gordona nd David Gordon, $69,900, Pine Creek Township.
- Justin D. Bell to Justin D. Bell and Cassandra N. Bell, Union Township.
- Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to David M. Frampton, $74,500, Clover Township.
- Benjamin James Garrett exr. Joanne M. Garrett Est, Benjamin James Garrett tr. Joanne Garrett testamentary trust, Valerie M. Garrett f/b/o, Nicole Garrett f/b/o Valerie M. Garrett and Nicole Garrett to Benjamin J. Garrett and Lorraine M. Garrett, $5,000, Young Township.
- Joseph H. Miller and Ida Miller to Andrew S. Byler and Maryann M. Byler, $320,000, McCalmont Township.
- Lorraine Douglas exrx. Violet L. Fortunato Est. a/k/a Violet Fortunao Est. to John Wineberg, Snyder Township.
- Charles E. Corbett to Corey Lee Anderson, $20,000, Brookville.
- Dennison Brothers Inc. to Morgan J. Menetti and Joshua L. Frantz, $1,200, Reynoldsville.
- Neal M. Sorek and Sarah E. Sorek to John W. Eble and Paule R. Eble, $97,000, Brookville.
- Corry J. Sprague adm. Bryan Wineberg Est. a/k/a Bryan Charles Wineberg Est. to Robert Wineberg, $18,092.25, Big Run.
- Erin Cary Harriger exrx. William H. Harriger II Est., Elizabeth A. Bunch and John Harriger, Knox Township.
- Erin Cary Harriger exrx. William H. Harriger II Est., Elizabeth A. Bunch and John A. Harriger to Erin Cary Harriger, Knox Township.
- Glen Heckler a/k/a Glen F. Heckler Sr. and Sharon Heckler to Glen F. Heckler Jr. and Tara J. Heckler, Perry Township.
- Nathan F. Kohut and Marilyn M. Kohut to Jeffrey T. Kohut, Young Township.
- Nathan Francis Kohut and Marilyn Mae Kohut to Michae W. Kohut, Krista A. Haun and Jeffrey T. Kohut, Young Township.
- Glenn Sand & Gravel, David Paul Glenn co-partner and Roger Alan Glenn co-partner to Jason E. Mitchell and Barbara L. Mitchell $7,225, Union Township.
- Richard Demuzio and Jon D. Botter to Burkett Hollow Roost LLC, Oliver Township.
- Stephanie Sunealitis to Alan D. Gelnette, Knox Township.
- Robert D. Hoffman and Barbara A. Williams to Dakota C. Glatt, $235,000, McCalmont Township.
- Earle M. Moore and Linda O. Moore to Alan E. Moore, Washington Township.
- Michael J. Gresock and Jared M. Gresock to Cheyenne B. Shields and Cody J. Warnick, $39,900, Sykesville.
- Dianne Naylor exrx.
- Charlotte Jean Jericho Est. a/k/a Charlotte Jericho Est. a/k/a Charlotte J. Jericho Est. to Jacob D. Jericho, Polk Township.
- Dale McWilliams to Dale McWilliams tr. Dale McWilliams Living Trust, Union Township.
- Dyrk Couser exa. Madalyn Couser Est. a/k/a/ Madalyn Garrney Est., Dyrk Couser and Melissa G. Constant to Eric K. Amundson and Vickie L. Amundson, $215,000, Punxsutawney.
- Amanda H. Plyler f/k/a Amanda H. Young to Cooper J Young and Payton Young, Beaver Township.
- John Fazekas and Jason Fazekas to Jason Fazekas, Polk Township.
- Guy R. Allhouse adm. Edwin Dwuane Sebring Est. a/k/a E. Duane Sebring Est. to Matthew Sherman, $37,653.90, Knox Township.
- Daniel P. Money and Diana K. Mohney a/k/a Diane Mohney to Danie P. Money II and Tiffany K. Burkett, Warsaw Township.
- Serian Group LLC to Victor Omar Feliciano Torres, Vocero Omar Feliciano Torres and Andrea C. Feliciano, $84,500, Big Run.