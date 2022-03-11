BROOKVILLE – The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Terry L. Crawford and Kevin L. Crawford to Terry L. Crawford, Snyder Township.
- Terry L. Crawford and Kevin L. Crawford to Kevin L. Crawford, Snyder Township.
- Joseph Taylor and Bethe Taylor to Shawn Matthew Brubaker, $115,400, Brockway.
- Carl B. Cook to Paul R. Martino and Grace A. Martino, $15,000, Young Township.
- John A. Fennell to John A. Fennell tr. Fennell Revocable Trust, Oliver Township.
- Susan E. Sharp n/k/a Susan E. Clark to Ronald Brown Jr. and Josephine Brown, $125,000, Punxsutawney.
- Brianne N. Daugherty exrx. a/k/a Brianne Yeaney exrx. a/k/a Earl Bradley Yeaney Ext. a/k/a Earl B. Yeaney Est. to Brianne N. Daugherty and Brandi R. Yeaney, Beaver Township.
- Claire Armitage exrx. Glenn M. McCullough Est. to Brian Armitage, Heath Township.
- Robin S. Evans co-ex., Barbara L. Atkinson co-ex., and Kenneth R. Evans co-ex. Janet Cecile Evans Est. a/k/a Janet C. Evans Est. to Robin S. Evans, Barbara L. Atkinson and Kenneth R. Evans, Brookville.
- Donald J. Hughey and Janice L. Hughey to Kenneth C. Peace, $20,000, Summerville.
- Bonnie S. Pangallo to Kenneth C. Peace, $2,500, Beaver Township.
- Daniel A. McGee a/k/a Daniel A. McGee Jr. to Donald J. Heiple and Tammy L. Heiple, $40,000, Snyder Township.
- Realco Develop Company and Beaver Development LTD LLLP to Chad Charles Smith, $23,000, Falls Creek.
- Lynn E. Calhoun to Daniel T. Opresko, $90,000, Winslow Township.
- Terri Christine Plyler exr. Alta Margie Bishop Est. to Ashley Holeva, $82,500.
- Marie S. Lockwood to Robert Joseph Buckley, Washington Township.
- Ronald G. Holt a/k/a by P/A George Ronald Holt, Beverly Ann Holt P/A, and Beverly A. Holt a/k/a Beverly Ann Holt to Devin J. Dickey, $9,000, Washington Township.
- Carl R. Dixon co-exr. and Marci Rogers co-exr. Guy H. Dixon Est. a/k/a Guy Hartman Dixon Est. to Carl R. Dixon, Polk Township.
- Amanda R. Reed to Amanda R. Reed and Adam M. Ramsey, $52,364.90, Winslow Township.
- Stanley J. Jurczak and Karen A. Jurczak to John Michael Davis, Warsaw Township.
- Lawrence M. Brosius and Diane M. Brosius to Jeremiah Orris, $34,000, Beaver Township.
- John M. Parana to John M. Parana and Michelle Lynn Parana, Sykesville.
- Lakeshore Community Services Inc. to Robert I. Shick II and Stephanie A. Shick, $200,000, Snyder Township.
- Serian Group LLC to Amy Watkins, $18,000, Brookville.
- Thomas Bisaha to Robin Ann Hall and Renee Quinn, Perry Township.
- Linda Reichart exrx. James E. Metts Est. to Bradley H. Thomas, $235,000, Warsaw Township.