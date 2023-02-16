BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Timothy Robert Ross Jr. exr. Karen Marie Ross Est. to Timothy Robert Ross Jr., Falls Creek.
- Allen A. D. Miller and Kathryn M. Miller to Alan R. Smith and Barbara Jo Smith, $5,000, Warsaw Township.
- Kim Ann Rodgers to Kim Ann Rodgers and Frank Thomas Rodgers, Reynoldsville.
- Valentine A. Byler and Laura J. Byler to Smithvilla Farm LLC, $180,000, Gaskill Township.
- Alan W. McConnell, Debra L. Straub and Linda D. Daily to Alan W. McConnell, Snyder Township.
- Larry W. Martz co-exr. and Kathy J. Rhodes co-exrx. Mary E. Maratz Est. to Larry W. Martz and Mary E. Martz, Ringgold Township.
- Michael R. Martin and Anne M. Martin to P. A. Jackson tr. Hill Street Trust #322, $500, Reynoldsville.
- Richard C. Cook to Ashley D. Modany and Michele L. Modany, $300,000, Brookville.
- Martin D. Clark to Redbank Properties LLC, $4,950,000, Bell Township.
- David Shimmel and Debora Shimmel to Lacey Chittester, Reynoldsville.
- Erin Eury exrx. David F. Zalewsky Est. to Erin Eury exrx. Cheryl Zalewsky Est., Brookville.
- Dorothy I. Smith to Joyce Irene Berdine, Punxsutawney.
- Brandon L. Eppleyand Halie R. Dennison to Brandon L. Eppley, $7,429.80, Summerville.
- Rodney A. Johnson, district property chairman Church of the Nazarene and Daniel R. Eddings, district superintendent Church of the Nazarene, to Nathan P. Zippel and Darlene Zippel, $8,000, McCalmont Township.
- Michael B. Cauvel and Diana S. Cauvel to Michael S. Cauvel, Eldred Township.
- Robert V. Allshouse to Robert B. Allshouse and Rhoda B. Allshouse, Knox Township.
- Urie E. Miller and Emma M. Miller to Eli A. Mast and Sally C. Mast, $149,000, Ringgold Township.
- Guy Decker to Samuel Shaginaw, $32,000, Reynoldsville.
- Mark Modaffare tr. and Cheryl Spicher tr. Marjorie L. Modaffare Living Trust to Raymond Hummel, $139,000, Washington Township.
- Carl B. McManigle and Jill A. McManigle to Stephan M. Nicolai and Patricia Nicolai, $26,000, Brookville.
- Limosa LLC to Martin W. Guthridge and Sharon A.Guthridge, $78,900, Reynoldsville.
- Jason C. Richards to Nathan Smith and Kira L. Smith, $51,972, Timblin.
- Melissa A. Uplinger to Philip A. Uplinger, McCalmont Township.
- John Herrman to John Herrman Trust, John Herrman tr., Heath Township.
- Kerry L. Bush and Kathleen F. Bush to Andrew J. Nelson and Ashley Nelson, $27,500, Winslow Township.
- Pamela S. Adamas f/k/a Pajela S. Allshouse and Kelly Adams to Nancy A. Geist, $79,800, Pine Creek Township.
- Derik A. Drexler to Mersadies L. Chittester and Matthew G. Schetrompf, $42,500, Sykesville.
- John R. Yenzi by P/A and Althea H. Yenzi P/a to Ann Butler and Colton Butler, $42,000, McCalmont Township.
- Patricia L. Commons and John R. Kells to Vicki Rae Webster, $15,000, Warsaw Township.
- Richard Elter and Charleen L. Elter to 360 Degree Properties LLC, $275,000, Barnett Township.
- Paul Pysh and Becky Matson Pysh to Robert A. Smith III, $169,900, Brookville.
- Mackenzie E. Weis to John Patrick Brummer, $80,000, Reynoldsvillse.
- Michael T. Luketic to Michael T. Luketic and Linda Bowser, $34,770, Polk Township.
- Roger J. Ditmarsen and Judy L. Ditmarsen to Roger J. Ditmarsen, Judy L. Ditmarsen and Sandra Ditmarsen, McCalmont Township.
- Francis M. Caltagarone to Francis M. Caltagarone and Amy Spadaro, Winslow Township.
- Eric T. Jones exr., Todd J. Jones exr. Thomas Lee Jones Est. a/k/a Thomas L. Jones Est., $98,500, Winslow Township.
- Sandra Leadbetter exrx. David Howard Leadbetter Est. a/k/a David H Leadbetter Est. to Sandra Leadbetter, Corsica.
- Robert L. Ault, Ruth Ann Ault, John H. Ault and Linda R. Ault to Todd A. Ault, $500, Eldred Township.
- Robert E. McCullough Jr., Joyce Ann McCullough by P/A, Robert Emmett McCullough Jr. P/A a/k/a Robert E. McCullough jr. P/A to Robert E. McCullough Jr., Pine Creek Township.
- Robert E. McCullough Jr., Joyce Ann McCullough by P/A, Robert Emmett McCullough Jr. P/A a/k/a Robert E. McCullough jr. P/A to Robert E. McCullough Jr., Pine Creek Township.
- Brittany Lynn Bailey to Glenn B. Beal Jr. and Kylie J. Beal, $97,000, Brookville.
- Joseph P. Kalynchuk and Sylvia M. Kalynchuk to Melvin J. Reitz, Darla Reitz and Andrew Reitz, $55,000, Beaver Township.
- Robert E. Horton tr. Robert E. Horton Revocable trust to Justin M. Weyant and Jennifer H. Weyant, $205,000, Knox Township.
- Lorie A. Lennox NBM, Lorie A. Buffington and Scott R. Buffington to Jesse Lennox, Big Run.
- Victoria c. McArdle to Victoria C. McArdle Family Dynasty Trust, Snyder Township.
- William L. Huntington Jr. to S & S Property Management Solutions LLC, $17,000, Henderson Township.
- Woodrow W. Yeaney Jr. and Paulette Yeaney to Woodrow W. Yeaney III, Beaver Township.
- Woodrow W. Jeaney Jr. and Paulette I. Yeaney to Natalie K. Yeaney, Beavery Township.
- Elaine A. Muto to Mark V. Felton and Shawnda L. Felton, $145,000, Punxsutawney.
- William C. Mulhollan and Patricia A Mulhollan to Jennifer Muth and Shannon Muth, $65,000, Reynoldsville.
- Scott A. Solnosky and Valerie J. Solnosky to Ryan Miller and J ante Miller, $130,000, Winslow Township.
- John L. Thomas and Rebecca J. Thomas to Zachary Wright, $148,000.
- Donald J. Atwood and Luanna L. Croyle to Michael Young, $150,000, Heath Township.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to Melissa Monnoyer and Ronald L. Monnoyer, Brookville.
- Connie J. McCullough to Abe Schmucker and Rebecca Schmucker, $70,000, Henderson Township.
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Heath Township.
- Wilma L. Johnson exrx. William Jean Smail Est. to Wilma Lee Johnson, Ralph Smail, Ronald Smail, Karen Lott, Sandra Ferguson, Misty Smail and Amy Boyd, Union Township.
- Nancy Ruth Yates Est. a/k/a Nancy Y. Yates Est. a/k/a Nancy R. Yates Est, Kerry Yates Exr. to James M. Nunley and Dawn M. Nunley, $151,500, Brookville.
- Donald S. Powell, Candice D. Powell, Donald S.Powell tr., Donald S. Powell trust, Candice D. Powell tr., Candice D. Powell trust to Harold G. Foose and Linda M. Foose, $85,000, Porter Township.
- JP3 Realty LLC to Kaitlyn R. Wayne, $167,000, Big Run.
- George W. Adrian and Dianne A. Byrer guardian to AFHG LLC, $10,000, Oliver Township.
- Mary Jane Martin to Brooke DeJohn Shumaker, Punxsutawney.
- Jeremy M. Limerick to Sheri L. Johns, $95,000, Bell Township.
- Larry Coglin and Kelly S. Coglin to Stephan K.Dempsey and Hope M. Dempsey, Brookville.
- Paulette P. Beatty to Bruce M. Zahniser androoke A. Keith $10,000, Polk Township.
- ]Lisa M. Matson exrx. John C. Milliren Est. a/k/a John Charles Milliren Est. to Shirley J. Milliren Estate, Winslow Township.
- Lisa M. Matson exrx. Shirley J. Milliren Est. a/k/a Shirley June Milliren Est. to Lisa M. Matson and Donald L. Matson, Winslow Township.
- Nathan H. Ritchey and Kathy E. Ritchey to Timothy D. Burkett and Sandra J. Burkett, $55,000, Oliver Township.
- Phillip D. Holben to Kenneth C. Peace, $46,000, Clover Township.
- Kathleen M. Opatka, Joshua N. Opatka, Noreen C. Brocious and Noreen Catherine Myers to Andy J. Troyer and Hanna B. Hostetler, $73,825, Ringgolg Township.
- Philip M. Engle tr., Kim A. Engle tr., JoAnn Stankiewicz tr., Nellie Matuski trust to Randy L. Huntington Jr., $100,000, Winslow Township.
- Molly A. Bullers and Robert H. Bullers to Robert H. Bullers Jr. and Susan M. Bullers, Warsaw Township.
- Cassandra N. Cameron to Justin D. Cameron, Bell Township.