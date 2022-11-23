BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Jan A. Bedeaux and Debra A. Bedeaux to William L. Frizzel and Deborah M. Frizzel, $44,000, Snyder Township.
- Robert S. Bussard and Karen L. Bussard to Jeremiah L. Slagle and Jessica Slagle, $160,000, Winslow Township.
- Catherine L. Davis to Eric Henderson, Evonne Henderson and Sam Rice, $131,000, Warsaw Township.
- Jason A. Myers to Alan M. Myers and Tara L. Myers, $85,000, Heath Township.
- George O. Cook and Janet L. Cook to Mark W. Taylor and April K. Caylor, $331,740, Warsaw Township.
- Dorothy A. Brewer by P/A, Colleen Sue Gunning P/A and Richard J. Brewer by P/A and Colleen Sue Gunning P/A to Edward Shawn Gunning and Dorothy A. Brewer, Brookville.
- Donald P. Gailey to Justin D.Gailey, Barnett Township.
- Marianne D. Bradley and Kevin Bradley to Zachary D. Newell, $138,000, Punxsutawney.
- Barry R. Moose Sr. to Daniel R. Moose and Julie Moose, Eldred Township.
- Hemlock Acres Outing Association to Mikell C. Schenck, Bell Township.
- Theodore Felix and Janet Marie Felix to Theodore Felix and Janet M. Felix tr., T & J Felix Trust, Falls Creek.
- Kayla Jo Burkett a/k/a Kayla Jo Talmage to Kayla Jo Talmage and Lawrence E. Talmage, Oliver Township.
- Lori A. Yackmack and Jon Yackmack to James Usko, Eldred Township.
- Bibiana Lundberg to Bibiana Lundberg, Warsaw Township.
- Bibiana Lundbert to Vernon R. Reichard and Rebecca S. Reichard, Warsaw Township.
- Douglas C. Killean to Brian D. Griffith and Lynnette R. Griffith, $1,500, Snyder Township.
- Carrie Mitchell and Sandra Bennett to Sandra Bennett, $500, Barnett Township.
- Carrie Mitchell to Sandra Bennett, $25,000, Barnett Township.