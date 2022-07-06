BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Powell Family Farms LLC to Hannah E. Smith, $62,500, Porter Township.
- Siltop Visions LLC to Siltop Broadband LLC, $76,246, Eldred Township.
- Amy B. Ammann exrx. Donald E. Powell Est. to Amy B. Ammann, Oliver Township.
- Mary O. Chitester to Kevin C. Bickle tr., Robert L. Bickle tr., Ronald H. Bickle tr. Doris R. Bickle Irrevocable Trust, $5,000, Warsaw Township.
- David G. Denning Jr. and Jennifer L. Denning to David G. Denning Jr. and Jennifer L. Denning, Bell Township.
- Frances Ann Manners n/k/a Fraces Ann Osburn and Jeffrey Osburn to Amy M. Powell and Bradley R. Powell, $335,000, Gaskill Township.
- Joel L. Franceschi to Ross A. Grimm, $349,000, Rose Township.
- Andrew G. Turnbull to Angela N. Holzchuh and Valerie Thompson, $114,500, Brookville.
- Lester A. Villella and Elizabeth A. Villella to David L. Brewer Jr. and Jennifer M. Brewer, $159,000, Beaver Township.
- Patricia A. H ayes to Patricia A. Hayes, Dream D. Poerio, Troy J. Kromer, Gordon L. Hayes, Michelle A. Hayes, Russ E. Hayes and Rhonda J,. Hayes, Punxsutawney.
- Timothy Mark Kougher a/k/a Tomothy M. Kougher and Wendy Lynn Kougher a/k/a Wendy L. Kougher to Christopher M. Kougher and Jonathan J. Kougher, Winslow Township.
- Ryan Rickard and Tara Rickard to Tara Rickard, Rose Township.
- Timothy W. Huber II and Kelly M. Huber to Infirst Bank, Punxsutawney.
- 120 Clark Street LLC to Infirst Bank, Punxsutawney.
- Timothy Wade Huber and Kelly Marie Huber to Infirst Bank, Perry Township.
- Betty A. Bundy to Timothy A. Bundy and Lisa A. Bundy, Winslow Township.
- John A. McCulough Jr. and Pamela McCullouth to Mary Beth Poliyak, $8,000, Reynoldsville.
- Lola G. Smith by P/A and Connie Eileen Bodenhorn P/A to Andrew Smith Jr. and Sarah e. Smith, $125,000, Worthville.
- Liseth K. Hoover f/k/a Lisbeth Kathleen Silvis a/k/a Lisbeth K. Daughenbaugh and Robert L. Hoover to Jason M. Silvis, Perry Township.
- Betty L. Miller and Brenda Elaine Forman to Christopher L. Colwell and Annette M. Beets, $32,500, Union Township.
- Judy Lynn Zellonis to Angela D. Walter andRobert M. Zellonis, Knox Township.
- JC Palm Simoncre LLC Agree Shelf PA LLC, Brookville.
- Richard K. Charles Jr. and Paula L. Charles to Robert Charles, Perry Township.
- Tannery Lill Holdings LLC f/k/a Breene Dougherty Development LLC to Tannery Hill Holdings LLC, Reynoldsville.
- MTL Forestry Co. f/k/a Matson Timber Land Co. to Neal M. Sorek and Sarah E. Sorek, $50,706, Knox Township.
- DG Reynoldsville PA LLC to Reynoldsville Water Authority, Reynoldsville.
- Stephanie L. Hatch to Crystal Smith and Sierra Via, Reynoldsville.
- Susan M. Palmer f/k/a Susan M. Weber to Susan M. Palmer and Lily Grace Stewart, Porter Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank to Daniel C. Weidenhop III, $8,500, Clover Township.
- Elaine F. Klinger by P/A and Keith A.Klinger P/A to Francis M. Scwab Jr., $8,075.40, Heath Township.
- Shirlee Schwab, Robert Schwab and John Schwab to Garrett Wayne Scaringi and Andrew J. Kozbelt $62,500, Heath Township.
- Ryanx2 LLC to Charles Robert Fisher Jr. and Heather Cheyenne Smith, $85,000, Punxsutawney.
- Karen L. Carlino n/k/a Karen L. Hewitt and Allan Hewitt to John R. Hewitt, Kim A. Lewis, Christine N. Horner and Jeffrey C. Carlino, Reynoldsville.
- Marla J. Ball, Lori Rocco and Stephen Scott Petrick to Stephen Scott Petrick, Reynoldsville.
- Marla J. Ball, Lori Rocco and Stephen Scott Petrick to John R. Hewitt, Kim A. Lewis, Christine N. Horner and Jeffrey C. Carlino, $1,500, Reynoldsville.
- Walter Skrzypek III to Walter Skrzypek III and Brittany E. Skrzypek, Washington Township.
- Marie A. Emanuel co-exr. and Elizabeth E. Krolzcyk co-exr. Louis Emanuel Est. and Elizabeth R. Emanuel a/k/a Elizabeth R. Krolczyk a/ka/ Elizabeth E. Krolczyk, joseph F. Krolczyk, Fred W. Carlson and Suzanne R. Watkins to Joshua Trayer, $175,000, Beaver Township.
- Timothy E. Hoover and Cynthia A. Butler n/k/a Cynthia A. Hoover to Ryan T. Hoover, Bell Township.
- Cottage Real Estate LLC to William J. Kelly, $125,000, Brookville.
- Edward D. Cieleski, Lori J. O’Brien n/k/a Lori J. Cieleski to Adam Newiswonger and Amber Neiswonger, Pine Creek Township.
- Thomas O. Ponzi and Patricia A. Ponzi to Michelle C. Ponzi, Brockway.
- Jason C. Shaffer and Samantha A. Shaffer to Emily Jantonen, Sykesville.
- Albert D. Kuhns, Lucy A. Kuhns, Robert J. Chase and Cara M. Chase to Vision of Hope Egypt Free Methodist Church in Trust, Free Methodist Church USA Inc. as Free Methodist Church of North America of 1815, $30,000, Warsaw Township.
- Richard Kihn to Frederick William Asper and Richard Kuhn Jr., $21,377.90, Winslow Township.
- Lynn Lingenfelter Peace exr. George Richard Mills Est. a/k/a George Mills Est. to Robert Shindledecker, $98,000, Reynoldsville.
- Dennis C. Day and Susan A. Day to Daniel M. Waschvich and Carisa M. Wascovich, $40,000, Winslow Township.
- James Stevenson and Sharon C. Stevenson to Wheeler Land Group L P, $3,500, Washington Township.
- Richard K. Charles Jr. and Paul L. Charles to Robert Charles, Perry Township.
- Jamie L. Haney and Donna M. Haney to Lisa M. Tibbs and Travis J. Haney, Pine Creek Township.
- Aubrey Conrad and Phyllis Dush and Ashley Hooten, $105,000, Falls Creek.
- Leonard R. Martin, Phyllis A. Martin, E. Diane Neese, James P. Neese, Rebecca S. Dubensky, Louis P. Dubensky, Kevin E. Martin, Dana L. Martin, Jeffrey A. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin to Jeffrey A. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin, Porter Township.
- Big Run Flooring LLC f/k/a Big Run Carpet LLC to Freeman L. Schmucker and Sarah E. Schmucker, $220,000, Big Run.
- Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klingler by P/A, Keith A. Klingler P/A to Jerry D.Wolfgang and Kelly A. Wolfgang, $25,000, Winslow Township.
- Gary N. Martin exr. Bruce E. MartinEst. a/k/a Bruce Martin Est. to Lance E. Martin, Summerville.
- National Retail Properties Trust f/k/a Commercial Net Lease Realty Trust to Chatha Inc., $300,000, Punxsutawney.
- National Retail Properties Trust f/k/a Commercial Net Lease Realty Trust, $300,000, Punxsutawney.
- Paul S. Gray and Lori Wills Gray to Andrew Joel Mark and Jennifer Marie Mark, $2,500, Brookville.
- Patricia L. Long admx. Jeffery R. Smith Est. a/k/a Jeff Smith Est. to Donna Lou Hunsbarger, $80,000, Brookville.
- Kyle O. Yates to Maryann Seacrist, $163,000, Brookville.
- Kirk Girosky and Kimberly Deal to Gregory Allan Ingram and Mary Kay Satterlee, $150,000, Henderson Township.
- Joseph P. Thorpe and Deborah C. Thorpe to Joshua C.Thorpe, Eldred Township.
- Diane R. Buck to Stacy Ceriani and John Ceriani, $289,000, Brookville.
- Janice W. Means to Janice W. Means Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Perry Township.
- Janice W. Means to Janice W. Means Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Perry Township.
- Janice W. Means to Janice W. Means Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Perry Township.
- John W. Peterson and Beverly L. Peterson to Gary A. Peterson, Winslow Township.
- Dennis M. Patton to William J. Shirokey, Susanne Morelli Shirokey and Susanne Morelli Shirokey, $275,000, Spyder Township.
- John M. Poole Jr. and Tina A. Poole f/k/a Tina A. Yard to John M. Poole Jr. and Tina A. Pool, Knox Township.
- Chimera Reo 2020-NR1 LLC by P/A, Nationstar Mortgage LLC P/A d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Castle 202 LLC, $9,500, Reynoldsville.
- Jard R. McNaul tr., David A. McNaul tr. and Rebecca Anderson tr. Jared I. McNaul trust to Gary S. Carlson and Debra P. Carlson, $270,000, Washington Township.
- Deborah A. Lawson by P/A and Aubree S. Hempel P/A to George Evan Say and Elizabeth LynnSay, $170,400, Union Township.
- George Evan Say and Elizabeth Lynn Say to Lucas R.Mortensen andAlison Mortensen, $440,000, Union township.
- George V. Caylor and JoAnne O. Caylor to Jesse J. Richard and Laurel K. Reichard, $148,000, Ringgold Township.
- Robert Fazio, Joyce Fazio, Francis Fazio, Sandra Fazio, Ronald Fazio and Enrico R. Fazio to Robert Fazio, Francis Fazio, Ronald Fazio, Enrico R. Fazio and Mark Fashion, $41,433.60, Polk township.
- Ryan P. Giernack to John Giernacky Jr. and Elizabeth A. Giernacky, Bell Township.
- Robert McGranor Jr. and Samantha J. McGranor f/k/a Samantha J. Reinard to Chantelle L. Jacobson, $147,000, Knox Township.
- Benjamin James Garrett exr. Joanne M. Garrett Est. to Leroy Martin Beam and Michele Lynn Beam, $50,000, Punxsutawney.
- Ben G. Kurtz and Lovina S. Kurtz to Andy E. Hershberger and Tena L. Hershberger, $300,000, Snyder Township.
- Randy J. Grape and Jennifer M. Grape n/k/a Jennifer W. Keslar to Jay Gensemer and Emily Gensemer, $129,000.
- Robert C. Heise exr. Burton Eugene Heise Est. a/k/a/ Burton E. Heise Est. to Guy Decker, $9,600, Reynoldsville.
- Tammy Martin to Tammy J. Martin, Megan M. Martin and Toni R. Martin, Corsica.
- Cynthia Kay Zidek exr. Stan A. Ruffner exr. a/k/a Stan Arden Ruffner exr. Phillip A. Ruffner Est. to Justin D. Moore and Kelly H. Moore, $273,000, Rose Township.
- Melvin A. Shetler and Laura M. Shetler to Melvin A. Shetler and Laura M. Shetler, Winslow Township.
- Linda J. Bollinger to Rachel J. Anthony, Polk Township.
- Vanessa Goodson cdmx. CTA Van A. Sliker Est. to Suzanne E. Walker, $106,000, Barnett Township.
- Suzanne E. Walker to Angela C. Rose, Barnett Township.
- Valerie J. Walker n/k/a Valerie J. Solnosky and Scott A. Solnosky to Scott A. Solnosky and Valerie J. Solnosky, Winslow Township.
- Christine N. Steele to Gary R. Steele, Rose Township.
- Christine N. Steele to Cindy N. Steele, Rose Township.
- Dennis C. Clontz to Amy C. King and Dennis C. Clontz Jr., Winslow Township.