BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Wanda J. Mikulec to Roger J. Mikulec, Falls Creek.
- Tammy Sawyer to Tammy Sawyer and Robert K. Holt, Washington Township.
- Andrea L. Cubbon n/k/a Andrea L. Shaffer to Andrea L. Shaffer and Aaron L. Shaffer, Brockway.
- Anne Halvorson to Jeremiah E. Bish, $155,000, Brookville.
- Lori L. Wright by P/A a/k/a Lori Lynn Wright by P/A and Lindsey Erin Wright P/A n/k/a Lindsey Wright Howard P/A to Michael H. Hackett III, $179,000, Brockway.
- Stephanie N. Reinard to Raymond L. Chittester Sr. and Minnie A. Chittester, $113,000, Brookville.
- Brandi R. Yeaney to Brianne N. Daugherty, Beaver Township.
- Kenneth D. Frishkorn and Vicki S. Frishkorn to Bethany Quinn, $1,000, Heath Township.
- Lary J. Bish and Laverna J. Bish to Jason P. Zeigler and Stacy L. Zeigler, $55,000, Ringgold Township.
- James R. Smith and Kathryn I. Smith to Robert E. Gemmell and Abbygayle R. Gemmell, $174,000, Young Township.
- Brenda J. Hamilton to Ellie L. Newlin, $52,000, Rose Township.
- Geary J. Smith exr. Eileen B. Smith Est. to Antoinette E. Thomassey and Matthew J. Smith, Perry Township.
- Lisa A. Pavkovich to Gregory A. Pavkovich, Heath Township.
- A. Diana Wilshire to Thomas E. Courson and Kayla L. Courson, $135,000, Corsica.
- William L. Janik and Kathleen J. Janik to Edward J. Newman, Ryan W. Newman and Cory E. Newman, $55,000, Polk Township.
- Benjamin J. Hershberger and Susie A. Hershberger to Paul S. Byler and Barbara J. Byler, Winslow Township.
- Mildred I. Shields to Michael G. Shields and Shelby N. Shields, Beaver Township.
- Michael G. Anderson and Tammy S. Anderson to Brian E. Miller and Kathy R. Miller, $500, Union Township.
- Infirst Bank to Jonas E. Kurtz, $25,000, Punxsutawney.
- Thomas B. Smouse and Eric N. Presto to Robert L. Lawson, $28,000, Eldred Township.
- Jerome S. Sunealitis and Rita J. Sunealitis to Robbie M. Taylor and Lori K. Taylor, $249,500, Knox Township.
- Wayne S. Johnston and Cindy L. Johnston to Jeanie M. Clinger, Reynoldsville.
- Tammy Williams admx. a/k/a Tammy Marie Williams admx. Judith E. Johns Est. to Tammy Williams, Brookville.
- Tammy Williams to Trista Zickefoose, Brookville.
- Lee Ann Swartz exrx. Betty L. Gourley Est. a/k/a Betty Lee Gourley Est. to Logan B. Myers, $175,000, Union Township.
- James J. Kessler Jr. and Lisa D. Kessler to Christopher Kyle Wooten and Maclaine N. Wooten, $344,000, Rose Township.
- Bradley J. Crosswait to Bradley J. Crosswaite and Julie Mae Crosswaite, Winslow Township.
- Marlene Boboige to Scott A. Solnosky and Valerie J. Solonosky, $110,000, Sykesville.
- Lewis B. Ames and Andrew J. Ames to Raven D. Fuller, $57,000, Ringgold Township.
- Sandra J. Himes tr. Himes Living Trust to Kathleen A. Loney, $125,000, Brookville.
- Candace B. Kerr to Candace B. Kerr and Louis E. Kerr, Reynoldsville.
- John Franklin DeStefan, Patricia M. DeStefan, Lori S. Cochran and Tony J. Destefan to John Franklin DeStefan, Henderson Township.
- Nancy J. Zupancic to Terry James Mitchell, $6,000, McCalmont Township.
- Donna D. Hetrick to Donna D. Hetrick and Gerald Brian Hetrick, Oliver Township.
- Calvin C. Gray to Randal L. Gray, Union Township.
- Richard A. Penvose to Justin L. Murray, $81,000, Sykesville.
- Hobah Lodge Masonic Hall Association to Brookville Raider Mat Club, $250,000, Pine Creek Township.
- William D. Wells and Anna K. Wells to Anthony Wells Sr., $60,000, Reynoldsville.
- Carle E. Money andKeith E. Money to Karee E. Adams and Jennifer L. Adamson, $800, Winslow Township.
- Richard A. Rinald exr. Michele J. Rinaldi Est. to Gary L. Klebacha and Stella E. Klebacha, $48,000, Winslow Township.
- Robert C. Shaffer and Concetta Shaffer to Caleb N. Riggleman, $150,000, Winslow Township.
- Richard R. Gordon, Beverly D. Gordon and Keith R. Gordon to Joshua Martin Smith and Maria Lynn Smith, $81,620, Reynoldsville.
- Mary Martz by P/A and Douglas J. Martz P/A to Randi Jayde Yeager and Michael Lewis Bair, $330,000, Perry Township.
- Bryan M. McElravy and Karri L. German to Blair M. Hindman, $50,000, Summerville.
- Eric Jmes Yount exr. William A. Ball Jr. Est. a/k/a William Arthur Ball Jr. Est. to Eric James Yount, Washington Township.
- Eric James Yount to Mark A. Morgan and Paula L. Morgan, Washington Township.
- David Smith and Danielle Swanson to David Smith, Brookville.
- Richard S. Kaizer to Richard S. Kaizer and Amy Kaizer, Reynoldsville.
- AGP LLC to Richard A. Joiner and Susan M. Joiner, $155,000, Punxsutawney.
- Keith M. Frantz and Katie L. Adams to Keith M. Frantz, Reynoldsville.
- Kimberly L. Byerly by P/A and Kay L. Byerly P/A to David A. Caylor and Rebecca A. Caylor, $29,000, Brookville.
- Shaw D. Zurat and Cindy D. Zurat to Douglas Garlic, $55,000, Barnett Township.
- John P. Matacic II and Jessica R. Matacic f/k/a Jessica R. Grover to Carrie L. Birch, $192,500, Brookville.
- Donald L. Airgood and Sandra Airgood to Robert L. Stiles and Brittany Lucas, $1,000, Big Run.
- Damon J. Marraccini and Andrea L. Marraccini to Vision of Hope Egypt Free Methodist Church, $120,000, Warsaw Township.
- John Huber Jr. and Elsie L. Ashton to Todd J. Beers, $10,000, Winslow Township.
- Kyle J. Forsythe and Robin L. Forsythe to Ryan J. Forsythe, Brookville.