Division winners were (from left) Cameron Webber, MA1 division with 19-under par; Zachary Long, MA3 division with nine-under; Matthew McFadden, MA2 division with 15-under; Keith Hughes, MA40 division with 14-under.

 Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Disc Golf Club hosted its first sanctioned tournament recently at its course at the Pinecrest Country Club, marking a major milestone for the organization and sport in the area.

