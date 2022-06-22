BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board approved a 3 percent raise for all elected county officials during its special meeting Monday evening.

The salary board is required by law to have a publicized meeting between 6 and 9 p.m., when the general public is able to attend, when there are plans to change elected officials wages.

The board approved Resolution 2022-01 adopting a salary increase for county elected officials, excluding the district attorney, for a period of four years at a 3 percent increase for each year beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Per Act 1979-82, the county commissioners are not allowed to adopt a new salary in a year the commissioners are to be elected, and any salary increase will be a percentage basis and applied equally to all county elected officials.

The DA was excluded from this raise because their pay is set by the state, not the county.

