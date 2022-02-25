BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Director of Emergency Management Tracy Zents updated the county commissioners on the early stages of creating an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan, as the current plan will expire next year.
Zents said the county had received preliminary information on a grant available from the federal government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Hazard Mitigation Plan is a requirement of the federal government to help reduce the loss of life and property by minimizing the impacts from any disaster.
“We work with our municipalities to get all the areas of concerns for them to put into this plan that will help in terms of pre-disaster mitigation funding when it becomes available to address certain areas,” Zents said.
He said the planning documents take about 18 months to complete, as it is “very time consuming.” The department will be looking for consultants to put in proposals to help with the document.
The county’s previous five-year plan expires next year, so the department is beginning the process now to have the new plan ready.
“We get input from all the municipalities. Once the plan is done and approved, then the municipalities will opt into our plan. They’ll sign onto it so they don’t have to do their own individual plan,” Zents said.
He said these plans are normally for natural disasters, but that the department is expanding this to include cyber threats and will be looking at the lack of EMS and fire personnel. With everything in a comprehensive plan, he hopes some of these issues can be addressed going forward.
“There has to be something somewhere, some incentives to get them to volunteer and help out. If you know, the amount of EMS calls are continuing to go up and up and we just don’t have the people to handle them all,” Zents said.
Commissioner Scott North asked about training associated with the plan, which Zents said the department can create once the areas of concern are identified. He said the training can be built around addressing such issues.