BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Emergency Management staff are asking the public to not burn under any circumstances while the county is under a “Red Flag Warning” from the National Weather Service.
Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents released a statement Wednesday afternoon asking that word be spread about the warning.
“We are under a red flag warning and the 911 Center is at an extreme level of calls due to multiple wildfires occurring,” Zents said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Zents said conditions were still too dangerous for fires of any kind, and especially with so many crews still fighting the wildfire that started in Millstone Township, Elk County.
Jefferson County 911 Center Director Chris Clark echoed this, saying the consequences of burning are very high right now. He said he was issuing a “plea to the public to be sensible, to use caution.”
“...It’s very consequential to have even a small rubbish fire because of the way the winds have been. We’re looking at 20 acres to 1,000 acres with this one today.”
Clark referenced a major wildfire that began near the border of Elk and Jefferson counties early Wednesday afternoon, in the area of River and Belltown roads in Elk County. As of late afternoon Thursday, this fire was still underway and being fought by local departments from the Tri-County area. The fire is quick moving, and had to have air drops of water called in to help firefighters on the ground.
“Today (Wednesday) was just the tip of the iceberg with everything. The first responders, they’re all just totally exhausted and spent from all this, and even the 911 center staff is mentally drained because of the influx of calls and everything that they have to coordinate,” Zents said.
Clark further said the result of this large fire, and other area fires still breaking out, meant Jefferson County had about five partial fire departments covering the whole county while others fought fires all around.
“If we have a bad wreck right now anywhere it would be a life or death difference just because of the low availability of our agencies,” Clark said.
He said ambulances and EMS agencies are “so strapped” they were unable to provide standby for the large fires in the area.
“Everyone that’s been involved with these fires, it’s day after day after day. Everybody is being affected, every community, every company is being affected,” Clark said.
Even the 911 center, he said, is feeling the stress because of having to dispatch so many units at a time to these fires.
“It’s chaotic here because you get 30 or 40 units out there, that’s a ton of radio traffic. We don’t need to hear every piece of radio traffic but we do hear it… It affects public safety in multiple ways,” Clark said. “When 911 is tied up so much with an incident, that’s more chance for errors. It puts the public more at risk…”
While there is no burn ban in effect, all area residents are urged by Clark and Zents to not burn while the Red Flag Warning is in effect, and wait until it rains to have a fire of any kind.
“So far everybody is heeding the warning to not burn, we just hope it continues that way,” Zents said Thursday afternoon.