BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County first responders had the opportunity last week to train on a new grain rescue devices purchased by several county departments.
Local fire companies were able to attend a training on how to use the devices at the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Hall. Dan Neenand, director of the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, gave a presentation on the importance of grain bin safety. Neenand also covered how the apparatus is used and different scenarios that he has seen fire companies get into with grain bin rescues.
The two devices the county will receive will be kept at Big Run Volunteer Fire Company and the Jefferson County Emergency Services building. Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said this ensures there will be one device in the southern part of the county and one in the northern side of the county. During his presentation, Neenand recommended both departments with the apparatus be dispatched in the case of a rescue.
“There’s some of the ancillary equipment that we have to buy like the cordless drills and the extra batteries and those things, but it will all go as a set so if we do have something, we may have a larger person that six panels won’t go around, so we need those extra panels,” Zents said.
The devices were purchased through collaborative efforts between the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Jefferson County Commissioners and the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
The rescue device includes six metal interlocking panels that can be placed around a victim in a grain bin. This creates a tube that grain can then be removed from to help get the victim out. Along with these panels, the county also received an auger that can be placed down inside of the panels to remove grain from inside around the victim. The county will also need to provide cordless, rechargeable drills to attach to the auger for quick grain removal.
Neenand spoke about the dangers associated with a grain bin rescue and the importance of time during such an operation. He said if someone gets in a grain bin with the auger running, it can pull someone waist deep in 15 seconds, and fully submerge them in 30 seconds.
He covered several different scenarios of grain bin rescues, also talking about if the victim is pinned to the side of the bin. The rescue tube Jefferson County is getting can be used in this situation as well.
“With most of the rescue tubes on the market, you have to build the full cylinder to get it to work. That’s not true with the cylinder you’re getting,” Neenand said.
The walls of this tube can be flipped upside down and slid together to make a solid wall rather than a circle.
During the hands-on portion of the training, firefighters had the opportunity to use the devices in a simulated grain rescue with a real grain bin on site. Firefighters climbed to the top of the grain bin in groups of three. One of them volunteered to be the victim and two were the rescuers. The victim would then be sunk into the grain about waist deep and the two rescuers had to work together using the new rescue device to get them out.
Firefighters from departments all across the county attended and took part in this training.
An additional part of the training was learning how to properly cut into grain bins if needed for a rescue. Firefighters put on full turnout gear and also practiced cutting metal panels like what a grain bin would be made of.