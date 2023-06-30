BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail recently added some new equipment to aid in deescalation situations purchased through grant.
Present at the Jail Board meeting Tuesday afternoon were Jefferson County Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley, and Chad Weaver on behalf of Judge John Foradora.
Absent from the meeting were, Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott brought the new tool, GLOVE, to the meeting to show the board. GLOVE stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, and is used as a deescalation device.
“It is very obvious how it got that name, because it’s a glove. We got a pair of them,” Schott said.
The GLOVE is described as a Conductive Distraction and Deescalation Device (CD3) used within the force continuum to supplement existing tools.
The Cell Extraction Response Team and shift commanders are trained on how to use this new device. Schott compared the GLOVE to a taser with no projectiles. He said they can be used for cell extractions and gaining compliance over inmates “without using brute force.”
“The risk for injury starts to go up whenever you start to have a real wrestling match, and the GLOVE can eliminate that because it changes the focus,” Schott said. “It can be used along the way, it can be used just for escorting problematic inmates, just as a precaution in case they decide to get things out of hand…”
He said he “wouldn’t call it painful” as he had exposed himself to the device that morning to make sure they were charged. He said it’s a more uncomfortable feeling, but that it’s “definitely noticeable.”
He said the gloves have to contact bare skin to work properly. Since the jail has two of them, he said they would have two officers each wear one when escorting an inmate. Schott said when deploying a taser, the medical team has to get involved to extract the projectiles from skin, but the GLOVE is a step lower on the force continuum.
The GLOVE also keeps track of each time they are turned on or off, and have SD cards in them to show this log. Schott said the jail doesn’t have to use tasers often, and will have to use them even less with this tool.
“We can use this in conjunction with OC spray or our other tools. We try our best to avoid firing projectiles,” Schott said.
The jail started May with 114 inmates and finished the month with 117 inmates. Of those, five were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 83 males and 29 females. At the end of May, 45 inmates were sentenced, and 72 were awaiting trial or hearing.