BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board met in an uneventful meeting Tuesday afternoon, briefly discussing a small COVID-19 outbreak among the staff.
Present at the meeting were county Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley, and Judge John Foradora.
Absent from the meeting were, Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Jail Warden Dustin Myers said there were two employees who were out with COVID, but that protocol was followed and no further cases have been found.
“Had a slight COVID outbreak at the jail, it was only two personnel. We took precautionary measures. It’s all under control. Everything’s back to normal now,” Myers said.
He said while he wished it wasn’t something they had to deal with, it is and the jail is still taking it seriously.
“The staff at the jail, they’re extraordinarily good at getting the people in quarantine and the rooms cleaned and sanitized and things, they’re right on top of it. They all know the protocol so they’re very good at taking care of any issues like that,” Myers said.
He also spoke once again about the new training sergeant at the jail, saying she’s been doing a great job and “hit the ground running.”
The jail started January with 92 inmates and finished the month with 112 inmates. Of those, two were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 81 males and 29 females. At the end of January, 48 inmates were sentenced, and 64 were awaiting trial or hearing.