BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board was warned there are problems with transporting prisoners to state facilities again, as the Department of Corrections plans a closure because of COVID-19.
Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Sam Bartley said the DOC has suspended in-person visitation for all state facilities for a month. He also said when he called to schedule with State Corrections Institute Muncy, he was informed the DOC is not accepting any new inmates for the next two weeks.
“They’re blaming staffing, they’re blaming the high rise, anything they can do,” Bartley said. “They’ve been switching it around as far as scheduling and how they’re making arrangements, and Muncy has been the best one to deal with but I think they’re re-amping everything right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it does go longer than two weeks.”
He has a transport for the male prisoners to be taken soon, and is hopeful to have the women transported after the two weeks is up. He just wanted the board to be aware the DOC is shutting down again.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald also asked if the board could discuss having a guard from the jail assist the sheriff’s department with medical transports. This is something he has discussed with the county commissioners, Judge John Foradora, and Warden Dustin Myers separately.
Myers said the jail’s position on the matter was known, and that his staff are already planning training to better prepare them to assist with transports in the future. Jail staff is in the process of being taser trained, and there will be an instructor course in March.
“Our position hasn’t changed on anything that we’ve said, I just have to know what we need to do and what we need to get ready,” Myers said.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said there needed to be a meeting with all involved parties to discuss the logistics and work out details. District Court Administrator Chad Weaver called into the meeting on behalf of Foradora, and was asked to find out when the judge could meet to discuss the matter.
Later in the meeting the judge had answered Weaver’s email to say he would not have a meeting on the matter, as it was between the sheriff’s department and jail staff.
The jail board tabled the issue for now, with plans to set up a meeting between the board to further discuss the logistics of the request.