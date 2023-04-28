BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board had an extensive discussion on the payment process used for the work release program, and the changes that have been made to streamline the process during a meeting Tuesday.
Present at the meeting were Jefferson County Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley, and Chad Weaver on behalf of Judge John Foradora.
Absent from the meeting were Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
The discussion about work release was started by Weaver, asking if there were any issues that could be resolved regarding the pay checks. Warden Dustin Myers said a new process was recently instituted, and that a lot of the problems came from the checks “going through so many hands at the jail. Now we’ve limited that to two people.”
“We have the two people, and they come down to you, and that’s that. We took out a lot of the middlemen in the process,” Myers said.
Another issue Weaver mentioned is that he has limited access to his Kefe portal, which is the communication software that inmates at the jail can use. Inmates can send questions about their checks to Weaver from this system. He said he has a browser issue that once it’s fixed, only stays fixed for a few days. He said some workers are printing their communication out to give to him.
“The problem with that is still, you might have somebody say something on Monday and when I’m not seeing it until Thursday, by then I’ve processed checks… so the timeliness is not good,” Weaver said. “We are finding a way to work around it…”
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott asked if rather than printing the communications that take place in Kefe, would emailing them be better for Weaver. Schott said they should be able to export the communications as a PDF, which Myers agreed with, saying there is an email option in the software.
He said he processes checks once a week, usually on Wednesday or Thursday. He said the process is being done as quickly as it can be. Myers said processing checks these days was going well because he is having everybody collect checks as they come in, and on Monday all the checks are taken to be signed.
In the process, inmates have to sign their checks to confirm they received it, and then fill out a distribution form. Distribution forms have to be filled out for every check, as these detail where the inmates want their money to go. The county takes 20 percent for room and board and 20 percent for fines and cost. If someone is there in contempt, the state takes 75 percent, which is the same for domestic relations. The rest can be sent to friends, family, or an inmate’s commissary. All of this paperwork is sent to Weaver.
Everything is added to a spreadsheet, and the checks are all taken and deposited at the bank. The checks are brought to Weaver, and have to be signed by two of the commissioners.
“It’s a simple process, but there’s a lot of people involved because, like I might come to you and you didn’t fill out the form yet, so now the next shift comes on and they have to get the form from you, and things do get lost once in a while and we have to go back and start all over,” Myers said.
“It’s a process, but it’s not only helping inmates and helping them keep their families afloat and keeping their rent paid, but it’s also a huge service to our county because people need to find employees,” Weaver replied.
Weaver said he would deposit about $9,000 roughly once a week last year, which represents a combined amount of what all participating inmates earned through the program. The combined average so far for 2023 is pushing $16,000 per week. He referenced the high number of inmates in the program, saying “It’s a good problem to have, but it’s not as quick as a process…”
Myers said he believes the participation in the program is higher than it’s ever been and growing. While this is a good thing, he said it does put a lot of stress on the officers to get inmates in and out of the building and control contraband from coming into the facility.
“These individuals are leaving for the day and coming back so you’ve got to kind of watch what’s coming back into the building so it is putting a little more stress on the officers, but it is helping the county at the same time and we understand that,” Myers said.
Weaver added that another contributing factor is the discontinuation of the old policy for work release, which only allowed inmates to be eligible for the program after they were sentenced by the county. He said “the need for workers has trumped this,” and the judge is adamant that not only fines and costs get paid, but also the assets covered for the jail if possible.
“He also feels for the families of those people that are incarcerated, he wants them to be able to continue to thrive too, so we expedited all of that and skipped a lot of the old policies and procedures,” Weaver said.
He said the amount of inmates in the program has almost doubled, also doubling the amount of work for the program across the board.
Weaver said the county doesn’t ever want to “close a door” to businesses who might want to hire through the work release program, but there is a lot that goes into this as well, including transportation and supervision.
“By all means, we would like to have more alternatives, not only for us, but for the inmates as well too,” Weaver said.
The jail started March with 112 inmates and finished the month with 118 inmates. Of those, two were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 88 males and 27 females. At the end of March, 52 inmates were sentenced, and 66 were awaiting trial or hearing.