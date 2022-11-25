BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board received an update Tuesday afternoon on workers participating in Cell Extraction Response Team training.
Warden Dustin Myers said this training hasn’t been done in several years, but was recently started again.
“We started our CERT team back up at the jail to add additional training to a group of officers who met the standards and qualifications we’ve set for it,” Myers said.
There has been one practice so far where the officers learned about cell extractions and filing reports on this correctly. He said the training is going well so far.
This group will train more often and meet on a regular basis to ensure there are a couple of people on every shift who are “subject matter experts in dealing with difficult situations,” according to Myers. This will be considered training above what other officers receive. The idea is for one of these people to then be able to take charge of their team if one of the wardens are not available.
“This group of people is just to make sure they’re doing it the correct way because we don’t have the time to do as many trainings as we want to do now. So, these are just our couple people every shift, they get extra training just to make sure all these skills are fresh in their mind,” Myers said.
He said the training is also repetitive, doing the drills numerous times each practice day to keep them fresh. He called these people the “go-to guy” in certain situations. Deputy Warden Brandon Schott followed this up by saying it will “increase the efficiency for everybody involved.”