BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is now fully staffed and working to train all the newly hired correctional officers, as discussed during the Jail Board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Jail Warden Dustin Myers said the new scheduling is working to fill the vacancies. He also said the jail has eliminated all but one part-time correctional officer, having moved all others to full-time positions.
“We had an ad up for new full-time corrections officers. It was up for a little less than a week, and we’ve already filled all our vacancies up there as of today. The way things go that could definitely change by tomorrow, but for now they are all filled,” Myers said.
When asked about still having part-time positions, he said the jail will continue to have part-time officers to cover odd shifts and vacations. Myers said the jail is continuing to work on a way to phase out part-time jobs entirely.
Myers said he knows they will attract “more qualified personnel” if they can be moved into full-time positions. He said it can be difficult because everyone wants a set schedule, and it’s hard because the jail is “open every day of the year.”
He said the new hires are waiting to complete their training before they are allowed to start working. The training they must complete takes three weeks and consists of everything they might encounter in a normal day’s work.
Myers said they learn how to serve meals, different disciplinary actions, CPR, AED, basic first aid, pepper ball and pepper spray training, all certifications needed to be an officer at the JCJ. He said the turnover rate during training used to be about 50 percent, but now it’s lowered to about 20 percent.
“Once people would come in and see what the job actually was, you make your mind up real fast if that’s something you actually want to pursue or not. A lot of things have changed up there in the last couple years and it’s definitely getting better, but we still have a ways to go yet,” Myers said.
He also told the board that next week is Correctional Officers Week, and he and Deputy Warden Brandon Schott thanked all the corrections officers, not just at their facility, but all across the nation. They both said they have some things planned at the jail for their COs for the week.
“They definitely do one of the jobs that no one else wants to do. It’s a very tough job, and I greatly appreciate what they do,” Myers said.
County Commissioner Scott North agreed with this, saying COs have a hard job, but do “a lot of good things behind the scenes.”
“They’re a critical part of what makes our society work,” North said.