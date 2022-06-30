BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board received updates on a variety of programs intended to benefit inmates during its meeting Tuesday.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott has been heading the programs at the jail for inmates, and said there were several that are starting to gain traction now. He has been in talks with CareerLink, and said they’re considering having group workshops to “improve the employability upon release for the inmates.”
CareerLink is also considering a re-entry curriculum designed to help inmates transition from incarceration back to the workforce much easier.
Schott has also been speaking with Narcotics Anonymous and said it “looks like things are finally gaining some traction there.” He said the organization hopes to be set up within the next couple of months to start group meetings on a regular basis for inmates.
“We’ve known for years that that’s probably our biggest demographic and there are inmates struggling from substance abuse, whether it be alcohol or narcotics, and it’s good to have them coming up here,” Schott said.
Along with this, he is making plans with the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission on starting relapse prevention groups.
Warden Dustin Myers also spoke about the success of the work release program at the jail, saying the county could have more inmates involved if there were more housing available for them. He said the program seems to be “very effective.”
“I know the judge’s thought process on that was if there’s a work release program, people are making money, they’re paying their fines,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said. “That’s been very good.”
Myers said Jefferson is the only county in Pennsylvania that never stopped its work release program through the entire pandemic. He said there are sometimes a couple inmates who don’t handle the freedom well, but that about 80 to 90 percent of the work placements end well.
The jail reaches out to various companies in Jefferson County and southern Clearfield County for the program.
“It’s working well. People are trying to turn their life around and whatever mistakes they may have made,” Myers said. “The county’s getting their fines, the inmates are paying off their fines. They’re able to send money home for their families to pay the bills while they’re incarcerated. So I mean, it’s working well.”
He said the biggest problem the jail faces with the program is the work release housing units. There are not enough beds for that particular group of inmates, and he said a larger housing unity for the group would likely lead to more inmates working.
“In any given time we have about a quarter to a third of our inmates are typically on work release,” Schott said.
The problem of housing comes from the jail having to keep the classification levels of inmates separated, and all the work release inmates are housed together.
“We still have to have enough room for our gen pop inmates (general population) and to keep their classification levels separate as needed. So you can’t put minimum security inmates with maximum security inmates. So, the way we have to divvy up the general population it kind of locks us into the two work release units,” Schott said.
Myers said it’s not a good idea to have work release inmates with general housing inmates because of the access to the outside world and contraband could become an issue. He agreed the many classifications of incarcerated people makes it difficult to split them up and have much space for work release.
Jefferson County Probation “spearheads the work release process” according to Myers, and he said any interested employers could reach out to that department to get involved. He said probation will reach out to the jail to fill out a packet, which is then returned to the court for the approval process.
“They kind of go through the approval process of where they’re going to be working at, who’s going to be coming to pick them up to make sure they’re licensed and insured drivers driving them, make sure it’s not a victim driving them to work, not a co-defendant driving them to work. They kind of vet the whole process,” Myers said.
COVID-19
The board also spoke to how well COVID-19 has been handled, and is continuing to be handled, at the jail. Court Administrator Chad Weaver said he and Judge John Foradora were recently at the annual conference of judges and coordinators, where COVID was discussed.
“What Dustin (Myers) has done at JCJ compared to the other county facilities across the commonwealth is remarkable,” Weaver said. “Now again we’re not comparing apples to apples because that’s Allegheny County, Philly, some of those jails they’re on top of each other, but comparing class six counties around the way to how we handled it and the numbers we had, we did something right,” Weaver said.
Myers said the workers at the jail were quick to test any inmates that looked sick or felt ill, and would quickly get them and all their belongings quarantined if they tested positive. Employees would go into the housing unit and sanitize it and then return after about 48 hours to the same housing unit and rapid test any person who came in contact with the person. If any of them came back positive, the process began again.
“I know the inmates weren’t happy with it, they didn’t like to be segregated or on isolation blocks, but it’s just something we had to do to keep the overall health of the facility going,” Myers said.
Schott said the employees did their part, always wearing their personal protective equipment properly and following any directives that came out. Myers also said the county helped with how transports were handled to keep sick people separated.
“Overall, I think the entire county played a huge part in the success just in general,” Myers said.