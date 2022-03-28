BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed upcoming training the jail staff is partnering with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to complete.
Jail Warden Dustin Myers said the jail is hosting training for use of “pepper balls” and tasers. The pepper ball training was completed last week, and the upcoming training is for tasers.
He described the pepper balls as being similar to a paintball gun, and said it’s often used in the yard during outdoor recreation.
“You put little OC balls, similar to paintball rounds, inside of the gun. So if you have an inmate attempting to escape or climb the fence you can shoot it above them and the powder will actually come down on top of them and force them to separate,” Myers said.
The taser training is going to certify those taking it as instructors themselves, allowing a member of the jail and sheriff’s department to instruct the rest of the staff afterward.
“Then they would be qualified as a taser instructor,” Myers said. “And it’s at no cost to the county due to us hosting the training.”
This was the same for the pepper ball training, as it was hosted by the jail.
“Being a certified instructor they can actually teach the rest of the facility how to properly use it so we’re all qualified to use,” Myers said.
This is training the jail always goes through, having to recertify every two years. Myers said someone normally has to be sent to a training elsewhere that costs about $400 to $600 to the county. By hosting the training, it is now free.
Myers said none of the jail employees carry weapons on them. The pepper ball launcher is kept in the yard. If there is an incident inside the facility, only those certified with the taser will be carrying one.
He also said the OC spray, or pepper spray, is kept in the armory. None of the corrections officers carry it on them, they only get it from the armory if they need it. All of the corrections officers are certified for use of the OC spray.
Chief Deputy Sam Bartley with the Sheriff’s Department said “in the very near future” all of the state sentenced inmates should be transported to SCI Smithfield. There are eight inmates left to be transported, and he is just waiting on paperwork.
He said any time they spent in the county jail does go toward their sentence.
“They’ve been trying to send them out, but the ups an downs of COVID has prevented that. So, those particular inmates are in self-quarantine right now. I’ve been quarantining them for a while now so they would be good to go,” Myers said.
The policy for an inmate to be cleared to go to a state prison is a negative swab test within seven days of going, according to Bartley.