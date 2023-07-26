BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed staff from the jail aiding neighboring Clearfield County Jail in a recent contraband search and possible training in the future.
Present at the Jail Board meeting Tuesday afternoon were Jefferson County Commissioners Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley and Judge John Foradora.
Absent from the meeting were Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, Commissioner Herb Bullers and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
JCJ Warden Dustin Myers said some of the jail’s Cell Extraction Response Team (CERT) recently traveled to the Clearfield County Jail for a contraband search. He said this is because much of the staff at the CCJ are new hires within the last six months.
“A lot of the COs that they have in Clearfield County are newer. I was talking to Warden (David) Gallagher and he was saying that somewhere around like six months is how long he’s had most of his staff on board. Our staff here, some of us, we’ve been doing this for 10-plus years,” Myers said.
He said Gallagher was impressed with the JCJ team’s professionalism, and the group filled a dumpster with “useless contraband.” The pair would like to link up for training together in the future, according to Myers.
“I appreciate you extending that courtesy to them. You never know what the future’s going to bring and like you said there’s always the opportunity to learn from each other,” said North.
Myers said the CCJ numbers are almost double what the JCJ houses, and the jail has good officers who just need some more training. “They’re in good hands with the new warden over there,” Myers said.
JCJ started June with 117 inmates and finished the month with 100 inmates. Of those, one was being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 79 males and 20 females. At the end of June, 43 inmates were sentenced, and 57 were awaiting trial or hearing.