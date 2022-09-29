BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County officials spoke about the incoming Military Share program and the ongoing sale of doe hunting licenses during the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Military Share, a Produce Express Program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, is designed to provide fresh, nutritious foods for military families. The program is coming to Jefferson County in October to distribute food for any U.S. Military member or household with at least one person who has served in the armed forces.
County commissioners heard about this program from Veterans Affairs Director David Reitz some months back, when he reported he was working with Second Harvest. Commissioner Herb Bullers said the commissioners had a chance to meet with representatives of the program and county officials at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
“It’s going to be something that I think we’ve all had hoped could be organized and brought here,” Bullers said.
Commissioner Scott North added his gratitude to Second Harvest for including Jefferson County in their program. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said he hoped the veterans heard about the program and took advantage of it.
The program is planned for about 120 veterans. The first distribution day will be Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The commissioners are planning to be at the fairgrounds for at least this first distribution.
Hunting licenses
Jefferson County Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg said there are still some doe licenses left for deer season, with a few being sold over the counter every day. He said there are just under 1,000 2E licenses left as far as Wildlife Management Units in Jefferson County.
“This year we are way up, we are up almost pushing 14,000 licenses this year. So we’re up again, every year we are raising that number,” VanSteenberg said.
He said with his office downstairs this year, the over-the-counter license sales went much smoother. His office was able to direct the line around the hallway and keep people flowing in a single direction.
“We had everybody in our line done by 10 o’clock and they didn’t ‘sell out’ until I think it was about 12:32 p.m. So we were able to get everybody in who came in and got their licenses, it worked out very well,” VanSteenberg said.
He said his observation with doe licenses in recent years is how Chronic Wasting Disease hotbeds affect sales. He said WMU 2E and some of 2D are in the major CWD zones. He said the Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a lot of CWD DMAP tags again. These tags are offered by the Game Commission to increase the CWD samples collected and reduce the spread of the disease through the area.
“I think that’s why it’s a lot slower selling out down there, of the 2Es especially this year… Up here we’ve been very fortunate so far, we get one maybe two a year that they find positive cases,” VanSteenberg said.
He said this area has been lucky so far, but the CWD hotbed is so close to zones in Jefferson County that in time “it’s going to be here.”