BROOKVILLE — Several Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency employees were recognized for their recent certifications during the county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents acknowledged the employees for their dedication to the safety of the county through their certifications.
“Every once in a while we like to recognize our staff for the important milestones that they have achieved in their career with the county and through the emergency management and 911 field. I’d like to recognize three of the staff members here for that this morning,” Zents said.
He recognized Marcie Caine, Dianne Hetrick and Chris Clark for their achievements.
Caine received her advanced certification in emergency management.
“This gives her the advanced recognition through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that she has completed the training requirements that are in effect for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Directive,” Zents said of Caine’s certification.
Hetrick also achieved the milestone of advanced certification as a staff member. She said it’s been “an honor and a privilege” to do this work for the county.
Clark, Jefferson County 911 coordinator and deputy director of the Emergency Management Agency, completed his County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Basic Training.
Clark echoed Hetrick’s sentiment that the job is an honor, saying “I can’t picture myself doing anything different…” and that he loves his job and helping the citizens.
“I want to commend all three of them, they worked really hard for this. There’s a lot of work that is involved with these certifications. A lot of classes, a lot of online stuff, and a lot of in-person classes, and they did this as well as their normal job duties, and it’s not an easy task,” Zents said.
County agreements
During the meeting, the county also entered into an agreement with DK Environmental and Construction Services, Inc. to provide lead-based paint and radon gas testing services for the Jefferson County Housing Rehabilitation Program.
“This is a requirement through HUD or the Jefferson County Housing Rehabilitation Program. Any houses that are built prior to 1978 have to have the base paint testing completed prior to the rehabilitations of the structure, and all houses have to have radon testing…” said Ben White, county director of development.
DK Environmental has provided these services in the past for the county.
The commissioners approved an engineering agreement with Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman Inc. for $24,300 for the rehabilitation of Jefferson County Bridge 27, in Reynoldsville Borough, Worth Street over Soldier Run.
White said this will be some concrete patching and repair of the joints, and the installation of guardrail on both sides of the bridge.
A second agreement was approved with Larson Design Group, Inc. for $430,654.48 to provide preliminary engineering and final design services for Jefferson County Bridge 8, in McCalmont Township on Kramer Road. The cost of these services will be reimbursed to the county through the approved agreement with the state Department of Transportation.
“This is a 100 percent reimbursement agreement with PennDOT for the design and construction of that bridge…Once the design is completed this year with Larson, construction will be… bid out and determined who the contractor is,” White said.