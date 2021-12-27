BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County elected officials were sworn into office Thursday morning, including Judge John H. Foradora and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton, president judge of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, was present to administer the oath of office to Foradora as the President Judge of the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
Herb Bullers, chairman of the county Board of Elections, was present to confirm those present as being the recipient of the most votes in the election.
“On behalf of the Jefferson County Board of Elections, I hereby certify that after tabulating the votes cast at the general election held on the 2nd day of November, 2021, it is confirmed that John Henry Foradora was duly elected to the Office of President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 54th Judicial District,” Herb Bullers said.
Seidle then administered the oath to Foradora, officially swearing him into his office for the upcoming new year, and new term.
Once he was sworn in, Foradora then administered the oath of office to the row officers individually, and then all others present as a group. Those sworn in included Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County District Attorney; Brenda Shumaker, County Coroner; and Tonya Geist, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts.
James “Moon” VanSteenberg was sworn into office Monday morning, as he was unable to make the swearing in on Thursday. VanSteenberg was sworn in as the Jefferson County Treasurer.