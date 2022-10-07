BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County received two grain bin rescue devices which were brought to the county through collaborative efforts between the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Jefferson County Commissioners and the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
Duaine Mowrey, president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, attended Tuesday’s presentation and training event at the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Hall. He spoke to the room full of first responders about how the grain bin rescue device was brought to the county. Mowrey said the farm bureau decided to purchase a rescue tube for the county. Some of the bureau members then approached the county commissioners to see if the county would help pay for it. The commissioners said they would pay for the tube, which Mowrey said was exciting because the bureau was fundraising for the money to purchase one.
“I was pretty excited, I mean we were trying to raise money to do that, and they said they would buy it for us. Then a couple of days later, the Jefferson County Development Council decided that we needed a second one for the southern part of the county,” Mowrey said.
Following Mowrey, Jefferson County Commissioner Chairman Herb Bullers spoke to the county’s side of the project.
“Scott, Jeff, and myself… we were given the opportunity to provide something that you men and women are always doing, you’re always helping in some way shape or form, and hopefully this is something that will benefit you guys and ladies and what you’re doing… We just want to thank you for what you do,” Bullers said.
Though the occurrence of a grain rescue isn’t common in the county, Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents said this is a needed addition to the area to ensure safety.
“We’ve had a lot of silo fires. Engulfments like this, they’re few and far between,” Zents said.
He said not only can it be used for farms and grain bin rescues, but also for industry emergencies.
“This was in the works, which I was so grateful for when I heard about what happened in Centre County with the Amish,” Zents said. “With this here and with all the farms that we have, and with all the industry that we have because if have a place that has a place that has a hopper that has powdered metals, or sand for sandblasting, those kind of elements, it would do the same thing there as well.”
He said the rescue tube won’t take up much space at all, and now it will be available in case it’s ever needed. He also spoke about how great it was for the first responders to get to try the device in such a realistic scenario with the makeshift grain tube.
“That is one heck of a piece of training equipment right there,” Zents said. “You get the training like we’re getting today, but there has to be a lot of common sense and you have to look at the entire picture as you’re making that decision… A lot of is experience and years of training.”