PUNXSUTAWNEY — National Library Week is being recognized from April 3-9, with libraries across Jefferson County celebrating the occasion.
The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed National Library Week during a March meeting. Brockway Library Director Darlene Marshall, Brookville Library Director Janine Strohm and Summerville Library Director Jennifer Coleman attended the meeting to speak on behalf of the libraries in the county.
“Thank you for recognizing National Library Week and for proclaiming it for April 3 to 9. Jefferson County libraries provide valuable service programs and we’re glad to have our libraries moving forward in spite of what we faced in the last couple years,” Marshall said.
She said libraries are becoming the place to go for technology assistance, and recently had a patron thank her for helping them use technology and teach them. There has also been an increase of people coming to the libraries for help understanding how to use their new smart phones, according to Marshall.
“This is what our libraries in Jefferson County do every day,” Marshall said. “We provide wonderful assistance.”
The theme for National Library Week is “connect with your library” so the residents are encouraged to visit their local library during this week.
All the libraries in Jefferson County will be hosting “Tech Tuesday from Two to Three.”
“This is your chance to come in and ask those questions you have about something technology-related and we will try to assist you,” Punxsutawney Library Director Jen Soliday said.
“Libraries are definitely a part of the community that’s needed, and I appreciate the support from you guys and the community that you’ve given us. It’s hard because the tech is coming, but libraries have adapted and changed and I look forward to continuing to do that and to help people,” Strohm said.
Soliday also recently announced the Punxsutawney library is better staffed and will be open normal hours in time to celebrate National Library Week. The library has welcomed Nate Pyles as the new youth programs coordinator and Alyx Fye as a new library aide.
The library will also have “Free Book Friday’’ on April 8 for ages birth to fifth grade. Children must be accompanied by a parent with a valid Punxsutawney library card.