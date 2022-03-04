BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Republican Party will be hosting a petition signing event this month for candidates wishing to appear on the primary ballot in May.
Petitions for offices of U.S. Congress, Governor and Lt. Governor will be welcomed at the event.
The signing event will take place March 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pine Creek Fire Hall, in Brookville.
Any Republican circulating a petition for candidates running for the offices listed above are welcome to bring their petition and attend.
Refreshments will be served, and those attending are encouraged to bring a friend.
The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.