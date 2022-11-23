REYNOLDSVILLE — Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper attended the county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning to offer a reminder about recycling this holiday season.
Cooper said that with holiday and shopping season in full swing, she wanted to remind residents that cardboard boxes can be recycled, but a few other holiday staples can’t be.
“For holiday recycling, because a lot of packages are coming in the mail right now, so cardboard can easily be recycled and I always like to remind the public...make sure the packaging comes out, that can’t be recycled. That would be like your peanuts, your puffy shrink wrap, that can’t be recycled. And no bows and no wrapping paper, that can’t be recycled,” Cooper said.
Cooper and the rest of the authority held its meeting last Wednesday, and further discussed that cardboard is having a significant drop in prices during the third quarter. Jefferson County sends its recyclables to Indiana County Solid Waste Authority for processing, and will likely owe ICSWA for processing rather than receive a revenue check for Q3.
She said one of reasons for this is the availability of trucking, and because the mills tend to close down in the summer months for maintenance and such. This makes it hard to move materials, but cardboard specifically was the hardest hit. Cooper said Jefferson County collects “quite a considerable amount” of cardboard as well.
Jefferson County is source separated, which Cooper said is the reason for the program “being in better shape.”
“We do realize revenues when the markets are good. With single stream, we would have had to pay to have dropped it off, so that’s why we stayed source separated,” Cooper said. “When we deliver our stuff to Indiana County it is all source separated, so it goes into each individual bay and then it’s much easier for them to go ahead and process it and bail it.”
Cooper also said the county included the authority in its budget, providing it with $17,000 again this year, the amount the county has provided in past years. Cooper said the municipalities have also been “very generous” often supporting the program and giving a recycling contribution.