BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners had a short meeting Tuesday morning, followed by a Salary Board meeting where a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position was established.
Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg joined the commissioners for the Salary Board meeting, with a single item on the agenda, to create a CFO position and set the starting salary range at $85,000 to $95,000.
Judge John Foradora and Court Administrator Chad Weaver attended the meeting with some questions.
Commissioner Scott North said the commissioners chose to establish the CFO position based on the recommendation from the Strategic Management Plan completed by HRG Inc. and the Pennsylvania Economy League. He said the board’s intention was to create this recommended position to provide expertise, knowledge, and professional guidance on all things financial.
“This role would help expedite it and bring that level of expertise in house,” North said.
The county currently uses a financial consultant agency, Susquehanna Accounting, and has compared the potential costs of salary and benefits for a CFO to the costs associated with the consultant. According to North, the agency is paid about $200,000 annually.
“This is applying best practices, understanding that sources of revenue, how they’re best applied, how we meet our requirements both to the local tax payers but we also get money from federal and state sources; they come with different requirements and restrictions,” North said.
His example with this was Susquehanna’s expertise on the American Rescue Plan Act money, and how it was spent.
Weaver asked if there was a fiscal match for this position since it was a recommendation from HRG, which North said there was, but there is a certain process to go through.
Foradora said he wanted to comment that this position is going to be the highest paid person in the county except for the District Attorney, and “as you know it’s going to generate discussion among the employees.” He said he was concerned with “throwing that much money” at the problem and asked if it would “correct the underlying problem.”
“I just don’t want to be in a position where we throw money at a problem and it still doesn’t correct it,” Foradora said.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said the board has thought this over “many times” even before the plan from HRG and that it’s the commissioners intent to “save the county money and get a good product.”