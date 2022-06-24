REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority announced there are now glass recycling containers at the newest recycling site in Sykesville.
These glass containers have been a work in progress for several months. The authority has been working to repair older containers to be used as glass receptacles, and trying to work out a design that will stop the public from dumping non-recyclable glass like windows and aquariums.
One of the refabricated containers has been at the Washington Street site for about a month, and Authority Director Donna Cooper said she hasn’t heard any complaints about the containers.
“The only thing I did see down here is there was a piece of window glass, but we have corrected that through because I went ahead and had the guy that’s redoing this, we moved that compartment because I noticed after our meeting last month that the clear glass is just filling up to quickly at Washington,” Cooper said.
The first compartment of the containers will be for brown glass, which she hopes will stop people from putting in clear window glass. The second compartment will be for green glass, and the final compartment, which will be about 50 percent of the container, will be for clear glass. There will be bars to stop people from sliding in larger glass that is not accepted.
The only clear glass that is accepted at the recycling sites are bottles and jars.
“We’ve done a fair amount of collecting of glass so far here in June, so the glass seems to be working out real well,” Cooper said.
Sykesville just got its first glass recycling container last weekend.
“The marketing and taking (glass) into Owens-Illinois seems to be going well,” Cooper said. “Owens-Illinois did get recognized as an Energy Star Certification, this was actually a year ago, but Senator (Cris) Dush did a little bit of PR with them over the last month.”
Grant funding
The authority also discussed alternatives for a recently received grant because the price of a new truck shelter door increased in cost.
“What we could do is… they can put in the frame for the door opening with this grant, and then we could do another grant to get the remainder of it put in. What we may too find out, is we may or may not need that door. We never really put this down too awful much over the last couple years since we had it,” Cooper said.
The authority is currently using a zipper door that has continued to break down and not work as time goes on. The change to the grant use will have to be approved by the Department of Environmental Protection first.
Cooper said she didn’t expect there to be a problem with this change given the increase in costs for everything in recent months.