REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority has been attempting to regain possession of all of its excess recycling equipment, but is having issues getting the cooperation of some companies.
Excess equipment containers have been a topic for several months at the authority’s meetings and was once again a major discussion point at last Wednesday’s meeting.
The solid waste authority has several roll-off containers on Waste Management’s property in Brockway. For several months, authority Director Donna Cooper has allegedly been asking about getting their containers from the property with no action from management at Waste Management.
“I’ve contacted Ed Yahner again, and talked to him on the phone a couple of weeks ago and I sent him an email yesterday. I’m not getting any action from them,” Cooper said.
Cooper has discussed this issue in the director’s report at multiple recent meetings. She said the containers are stuck in the middle of the woods on the property. Yahner said it was taking so long because Waste Management has been down drivers, according to Cooper.
“We really do need to get these things out the door. We have two roll-offs over here that the airport’s letting us store. One is actually one that could be sold, it’s excess, and the other one is a swapped glass container,” Cooper said.
Cooper said she has talked to Yahner on the phone, but that he hasn’t responded to her email.
“And also they owe us $100 for that lease for the baler and the other equipment, and I can’t even get that out of them. So, they follow up with Waste Management corporate, and then nothing. So I don’t know if they could care less because it’s just $100… that invoice went out in April, it’s been that long. So, how can you keep ignoring it? So, I don’t know what to do on collecting that $100 or getting these excess containers, because we certainly don’t want to pay to go pick these things up,” Cooper said.
According to Cooper, Waste Management said the issue with getting the containers in the spring was because it was too wet. Now after summer, they are short on drivers.
She said there are a couple of containers at Yeager Sanitation which that company no longer wants, but she hasn’t been able to get them to respond either.
“I just want to get all this –you’re either going to be in a lease with these containers or we’ve got to get these things off the books, because if we get them off the books then it’s going to help our insurance too,” Cooper said.
Circular Merchant app
Cooper also shared a press release and some information from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about a recycling app.
Circular Merchant is an app and online exchange platform where people can post recycled items and materials for others who might be interested in acquiring them. The Department of Environmental Protection recently announced the availability of this app to the general public.
“DEP had funded the Recycling Market Center on the Circular Merchant app. So, I thought this app was really just meant for businesses if they had materials that they need to get rid of or materials they were looking at, but now they’re opening it up for residents,” Cooper said.
According to the DEP, about 10 percent of the municipal waste stream, or about 500,000 tons, is made up of textiles, furniture, and other household goods. This app seeks to help reduce some of this waste by offering a platform to find real-time solutions for recycled material and items. It is available in app stores at this time.