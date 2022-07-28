FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority is preparing for the second household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event of the year.
Authority Director Donna Cooper attended the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday to provide an update on the operations. She shared the results of the last HHW collection as well as shared details about the upcoming collection day in August.
“We held a household hazardous waste, electronics, and television collection on May 7. I just wanted to give you a round-about on the numbers,” Cooper said.
There was a total of 21,800 pounds collected during the May 7 event, with a majority in the following categories;
- Televisions –9,000 pounds
- Electronics –4,000 pounds
- Computers –1,200 pounds
- Paints –1,500 pounds
The next collection is Aug. 27 at the Goodwill Center in Falls Creek. The prices will remain the same as the first collection this year. Registration for the collection is open, and is available at nobleenviro.com.
Cooper explained the differences between hazardous and non-hazardous paints and their disposals.
“The thing about paint is latex paint is not hazardous. I try to tell people if you can just dry it out, turn it into a paste, you can still put it in your trash. I don’t think people really want to mess with it. Foil-based paint however –stains, varnishes –those are all hazardous, so those are what you want to bring to the collection. As you know, we don’t have the funding to pay for this entire collection outright and there’s not grant funding available for 100 percent either. I try telling people if you would save some money, you can just dry your paint out at home,” Cooper said.
She recommended people mix the excess paint with cat litter, sawdust, or just leave the can open in the sun to dry it up.
The authority has also been making progress with glass recycling at their sites.
“We are slowly changing the look on the glass recycling containers. We have the large roll off containers and then those blue containers. The roll off containers we use for the glass and every winter we have to lift those heavy doors when the snow got on top of them, so what we’ve done is converted them to more of shoot style,” Cooper said.
This prevents people from having to open them up. She said she finds it more convenient than the old containers. This change was also necessary because of the amount of window glass that was being put in the clear glass containers.
The opening of the new style containers is smaller and has a bar in the middle to prevent such glass from being put in. The only glass meant to go in the recycling bins are bottles and jars.
“This is even more important because the solid waste authority has partnered with Owens-Illinois. We are marketing all of our glass from Jefferson County to Owens-Illinois Brockway. It is getting used right here in Jefferson County with the local manufacturer, which is great…” Cooper said.
O-I has a program called Glass 4 Good that also benefits the local area. Donations will be made to an area United Way based on the tonnage of glass that is collected. Cooper also said there are now glass containers at all 13 sites around the county.