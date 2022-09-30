FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority met Wednesday evening and discussed some of its ongoing projects and recycling sites around the county.
Authority Director Donna Cooper provided the collection tons for July and August for comparisons, as well as glass collection tonnage. There were 16 tons of recyclables collected in July and 30 collected in August. July only had four tons of glass collected, but August had 15 tons of glass collected.
All of the glass recycling containers are now refurbished and placed at sites. Cooper said there are still two or three sites with the old containers because the authority doesn’t have enough for them all.
Cooper also discussed this year’s two household hazardous waste collection days, pointing out the number of participants decreased from May to August.
“You can see that we got less cars and less pounds at the August collection, so I think it could be two things; people didn’t like the late August date… or I just think we’re finally catching up, and people are getting stuff out the door. The August collection, we had less televisions, electronics, and computers than we did the prior one,” Cooper said.
She thanked board members Carol Bernat and Cara Cherico for coming to help with the collection. She said having more helpers allows them to talk to people as they drive through about what the authority does, and helps with unloading cars. The authority collected $165 in donations during the event as well. Goodwill not only provided the location, but also a worker volunteered to operate the forklift for them.
Cooper said she is expecting prices to go up again for the collection next year.
Cooper also met with representatives of the Brockway Borough recently to discuss recycling. Borough officials told her Waste Management is increasing the cost of their collection for waste and recycling, and council is trying to decide whether or not to continue with collection of curbside recyclables.
“I went down there to plead the case with them that they’d be better off keeping the curbside collection because it’s still well within a reasonable range for waste and recycling collection,” Cooper said. “They wanted to know if we would put a drop-off site there and I was really trying to not even have that conversation because this is the most efficient way to collect,” Cooper said.
Cooper also attended the recent Senior Expo held in Punxsutawney by State Rep. Brian Smith. She said she had a surprising number of people approach her booth and ask about recycling.
She was also approached by some Young Township residents upset that the recycling center there was closed. She told them to bring the issue up with the township supervisors, because the decision was not up to the authority.
Members of the authority ended the meeting making plans to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association regional fall meeting at the Clarion River Lodge in October.