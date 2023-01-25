BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved starting the application process for possible grant funds from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that can be used for home repairs.
The PA DCED Whole Home Repairs Program offers grant funds to counties to “address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, this program provides funding to the counties for construction-related workforce development,” according to the DCED website.
The program was established using American Rescue Plan Act funds. County government or nonprofit entities are authorized as applicants for direct funding through the program. No more than one applicant per county can be awarded funds.
Jefferson County Director of Development Ben White requested the commissioners adopt a resolution for the submission of an application to the program.
“The state is allocating around $120 million across the state or to all the counties in total through the home repairs program. Each county is allocated a certain amount of money based on some sort of metric criteria formula they’ve created. Jefferson County’s allocation is $371,762,” White said.
The application process must be followed in order to receive the funds, which is what the resolution was for.
“The primary goal of the program is to assist income eligible homeowners for home repairs and also to assist landlords for repairs to their rental units that are renting to eligible income tenants,” White said.
After the application is approved and the funding is distributed, county officials will have to establish how it will distribute the money within the county.
Funding for bridge repairs
White also gave an update to a repair project for Jefferson County bridge No. 27, which is a bridge in Reynoldsville Borough on Worth Street that goes over Soldier Run Creek.
“The county’s become aware of some funding available through PennDOT for bridge repairs, additional funding. So this bridge No. 27 would be the next county bridge to be looked at for some repairs to be done with,” White said.
The repairs being considered are guide rail approaches, mortar repairs, beam repairs, etc. He said there are about $193,000 in construction funds available through PennDOT for such repairs.
“This would be a reimbursable agreement established with PennDOT, similar to what we did with JC (bridge) No. 21 in Sportsburg this year. The county would be obligated to spend the funds first, and then be reimbursed for the funds after the project is completed,” White said.
The county would still be responsible for the engineering fees necessary for the design of the project prior to construction. The county would use liquid fuels funds prior to the reimbursement. The commissioners approved the encumbrance of the cost prior to the construction.