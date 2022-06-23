BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg is encouraging hunters to have doe license applications sent in by Friday, July 8 for processing in preparation for the multiple rounds of applications.
VanSteenberg said the applications turned in by July 8 will be processed for Monday, July 11. The first round of unsold or “bonus” license applications should be mailed in by Friday, July 29 for processing the following Monday as well.
“Just wanted to remind everybody that state hunting licenses are on sale right now. You have to have a hunting license before you can apply for a doe license. The doe licenses will be going on sale Monday, July 11. We ask folks that if they want, to get their licenses early especially in zones such as 2F and 2A and such to get them in early,” VanSteenberg said.
The second round of unsold licenses should be mailed by Friday, Aug. 12 for processing the following Monday.
The treasurer’s office is not open on Saturdays. VanSteenberg also said he “very much anticipated” there will be over the counter sales in September.
“We were very busy (last year). We ended up with around 13,500 that we had issued…” VanSteenberg said.
There are also the landowner antlerless licenses; those who own 50 continuous acres can bring their tax notice or deed to show the land, and are guaranteed a doe license.
“There are some parameters around that, but we can only issue those licenses until Friday, July 8 at the end of business. Once that goes the system takes them off and they won’t be available,” VanSteenberg.
He said the county does a lot of the landowner licenses. These can get given to people from out of state as long as they have 50 continuous acres in Jefferson County. Owners are only given one license for land area, regardless of how many acres more than 50 they may own.
Money from doe license sales goes for specific items in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s budget, most of which VanSteenberg said is for education.