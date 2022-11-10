BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed a change made to how deer licenses are distributed throughout the state with Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg.
Commissioner Chairman Herb Bullers asked VanSteenberg what his thoughts were on this change, which allows hunters to go into most box stores and buy a license.
“Very sad to see that situation come about. For the rural areas, it’s going to be a real kick, the urban areas where they have lots of internet and have accessibility to things, it is going to be tougher for the folks out here that have no internet to get their license because 1,201 people are going to be online buying their licenses,” VanSteenberg said.
He further said he expected this to lead to “a lot of purple paint.” He said many people will take the stance of “if I can’t hunt there, nobody’s hunting there.” This was the reason for the landowner’s licenses years ago, guaranteeing land owners a license for their property.
VanSteenberg also said it would be interesting to see how the Game Commission established this and fixed problems, something he was adamant the county would not do for the commission.
“Jefferson County will not be the IT department for the Game Commission. It’s not the county’s responsibility to subsidize the Game Commission’s budget with fixing all the problems,” VanSteenberg said.
In the past, the treasurer’s office would help fix mistakes made by box stores when selling a license. He said from now on, if the license wasn’t bought from the county, he won’t be helping to fix any problems.
“They (the store) can make their phone call to the state to get the problem fixed. It’s not our job to do that anymore,” VanSteenberg said.
The treasurer’s office will also be having extra hours on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from two to four p.m.
“We did just shy of 15,000 licenses, and that was 28th in the state,” VanSteenberg said.