BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs director gave an update on the number of cases and calls he has handled so far this year, as well as shared some changes that have been made to the conditions the VA will help with.
VA Director Dave Reitz provided numbers and statistics for the county to show the work that is done locally to help veterans.
“Since Jan. 1, we’ve seen an increase in traffic and claims to the VA office. And there are a number of factors involved and most of them are probably above my pay grade to discuss,” Reitz said.
He then presented several statistics to the commissioners covering from January to Monday afternoon;
- Phone calls in: 1,117
- Messages in: 752
- Emails in: 1,176
- In person appointments (year to date –March 22): 284
- Miles driven for appointments at veteran’s residence (YTD): 1,787
- Disable American Veteran rides (YTD): 47
“And what all of this work looks like monetarily, and this is rough and the true numbers won’t come out until the end of the fiscal year, but as of this month, we’re at roughly $7.5 million coming into the county for direct compensation and pension payments going to veterans. So that means we have federal dollars of roughly $7.5 million coming in, paid to veterans and their families and that puts us square with last year’s numbers as well,” Reitz said.
He said this number doubles if things like education, rehab, insurance, employment, and medical care are included. He said the county might exceed last year’s totals.
Reitz also pointed out that over the last decade the veteran populations dropped from 4,029 to 2,954. In that same time period, there has also been an increase of $9 million to the VA office.
“So we’re continuing to make more money. We have less veterans, but we have more claims. And there’s more dollars being attributed to those claims now than there were before. So we are busier than ever,” Reitz said. “And if there’s a veteran need, just please come in and see me. And if you call and I don’t answer, it’s probably because there’s someone sitting across the desk from me.”
Reitz said this is partially because the Code of Federal Regulations has changed and dropped a lot of musculoskeletal claims, but increased possible claims for Agent Orange presenters.
“…There’s different cancers that they’ve added, which they should, and there’s a lot more to come. Some of the presumptives, like say for Agent Orange exposure, anyone who was in Vietnam certainly was exposed to Agent Orange. Agent Orange is a poison. I mean, it was there to kill foliage, and it did a great job of that. Everything turned brown, but at the same time it’s being sprayed on all of these gentlemen and ladies that were in Vietnam. They were drinking it and laying in it. When they kicked dust up they were breathing it in. They were poisoned by it. So over the years, these poisons now, the VA said ‘these things you could get from Agent Orange exposure,’” Reitz said.
He said that as new diseases are found to be linked to things, such as Agent Orange, the VA will send out letters to any veterans who had previously claimed that disease to let them know they can make a new claim.
“…and a lot of these guys did claim these before, and they were denied. And now since it’s opened up some new claims they can come in and claim it and now can be service connected for it,” Reitz said.
Reitz said that while most veterans are sent a letter if they previously applied, he encourages them to check back in on their claims just to be sure. He said there is continual research on possible conditions linked to veterans.
“If you move past the Vietnam era and into like my era you’ll see a bunch of things pop up with veterans, and it seems like an anomaly because the veteran population has that. So, then they look at that veteran population in that timeframe and start to try to connect the pieces of where this could have maybe come from and with like the Agent Orange guys, the Vietnam guys, there are a number of things that they have that my era don’t, and they have but the World War II era didn’t have. So, they start to connect the dots and say, ‘well, this is where it is’ and then you have medical studies going on,” Reitz said.
The VA office can be reached by calling 814-849-3618 or emailing Vet@jeffersoncountypa.com.