BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Office will be holding office hours in both Brockway and Punxsutawney beginning in June to better help the veterans who can’t make the drive to Brookville.
VA Director Dave Reitz announced during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting that he would begin having hours one day a month in Punxsutawney and Brockway. He will be in Brockway on the second Thursday of the month at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will be in Punxsutawney on the second Friday of the month at the VFW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“If this is a success, we will consider adding additional days, to match the current days of the week, per month. We are trying to help ease the burden as much as possible and as much as is in our power to do so,” Reitz said.
The department is also in talks with the Military Share Food Program, which is a program implemented in several regional food banks across the state. This program is a food drive for veterans and current service members with no income guidelines. The program is funded exclusively by donations.
Reitz is working with Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie, which is the northwest Pennsylvania food bank with Military Share. According to Second Harvest’s website, in northwest PA, about 18 percent of households receiving food assistance have at least one member who has served in the military.
“I anticipate starting off quarterly with these events, and then building it up as time goes on. The commissioners and I have discussed the possibilities of some different venues in the county that could handle this. We are meeting with representatives next month to make things more concrete,” Reitz said.
He said the department is not trying to interfere with any existing food banks, “just trying to help where we can and how we can.” There will be some overlap in clientele, but even more veterans reached who are in need with this program, according to Reitz.
Reitz also provided an update to statistics of the VA office so far this year;
- 3,100 miles driven
- 2,300 voicemails YTD, about 125 a week
- 6,000 phone calls –either missed, received, or made
- 445 in-person appointments, about five per day
“If I am sitting with a veteran, or their family, I will not answer the phone out of respect for the person(s) that are sitting in front of me,” Reitz said.
He explained he drives to some appointments because the veteran or their family are unable to drive, and this is sometimes the only way they can get the assistance they are “deserving of.”
Email is the best way to contact Reitz, as he said he can answer them more easily between meetings rather than making phone calls.
“Everybody is feeling the impact of our current socio-economic crisis. When I am sitting with you, you have my full attention. I intend to try to help you however I can, within reason, and bound by the scope of my office,” Reitz said.