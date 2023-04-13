BROOKVILLE — More veterans attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning to raise their concerns about the Veterans Affairs office.
Of the room full of veterans who attended, Herb McConnell and Bob Anthony primarily spoke for the group. McConnell was the first to speak during public comment, referencing previous newspaper articles that were written about the last commissioners meeting. He said the previous article seemed to be “describing a game of dodgeball” as each issue was presented and a reason given.
McConnell said he was not happy being at the meeting, but has tried to keep his “ear to the ground” about how the VA office is being operated. He speculated there have been six or more VA directors since Richard Stover held the position.
He then referred to the commissioners involving the veterans in the screening process for new directors. He said he asked why they were being used for screening if there was already someone who the commissioners thought should be in the position.
“I still don’t understand it, but we recommended a person, the person was hired. I think he lasted 30 days and then Dave (Reitz) was promoted because he was the assistant,” McConnell said.
He said the issue of phone calls has been around for a “long time.” He said he came to the county office and talked privately with some of the commissioners several weeks ago about the issues he was hearing such as returning calls, scheduling appointments and getting paperwork done.
“So I still think there’s improvements needed. I think there were some things done correctly for a while,” McConnell said. “I don’t know how to solve the problem exactly, but I do think we need somebody who’s going to come into that office and be active and be positive and take responsibility. All of you here, the commissioners need to take responsibility as well.”
Anthony spoke next, and took issue with VA Director Dave Reitz having previously mentioned that there is nearly $1 million coming into the county each month as VA payments and compensation, saying it sounded like he was taking credit for that full amount.
He said there are 2,655 veterans living in Jefferson County, saying the issue isn’t how much money is coming into the county, but if the veterans are receiving the “service and respect they earned from their service to their country.”
He requested the county hire an independent survey agency to conduct a survey with the county veterans on their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the VA office, and take action based on the results.
“Now there have been problems associated with the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs office for a number of years now –five, eight years easily. Long before Dave took over the position. So I don’t hold Dave accountable for everything going on,” Anthony said. “These problems have been manifested while you, Herb and Jeff, have been elected county commissioners. It’s my understanding that you guys are responsible for that office and its duties…”
He also asked if a manpower survey had ever been conducted to see how many people the office should be staffed with to properly take care of the veterans.
“This is our problem as well as your problem but you’re the one responsible for fixing the problem,” Anthony said.
Commissioner Scott North, who oversees the VA office, then addressed the concerns, starting by saying “you are correct to lay the responsibility where you’ve laid it. It’s ours.” He further said the “responsiveness and efficiency” of the office is a concern.
Commissioner Herb Bullers also stated he felt it needed to be said that the commissioners have been talking about these issues “a lot lately.” He said there will be a solution, and offered to have a few of the veterans come in for a one-on-one conversation about the office.
“We get phone calls in support and we get phone calls of dismay,” Bullers said.
In addressing the request for a manpower survey, Bullers said he does not believe the office is understaffed now that there are two full-time employees there, but he does not know how behind the office is. Anthony again said the problem has been going on for five to eight years too long, and didn’t want a “band-aid fix.”
Reitz was in attendance at the meeting, and spoke to say that when he spoke at the last meeting, he did not mean to imply he was solely responsible for all the money coming into the county in the form of claims and support for the veterans. Approximately $1 million a month comes to the veterans in the form of VA compensation, through all sources, but he is not solely responsible for that amount.