BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners welcomed new Economic Development Director Jessica Funk to the county during a meeting Tuesday, and appointed her to the PA Wilds Planning Team.
Funk currently lives in Sligo with her fiance, and has lived in Clarion County her entire life. She found her way into this career “by happenstance” and stayed because of her love of the area she grew up in.
After graduating with her master’s degree in 2019, she found a job as the program manager for the Clarion Blueprint Community. She then became the program manager for the Reynoldsville Community Association, before taking a position in Clarion.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I know that I love our area, I’m settled here, I want to see it grow, so to make a career out of doing that, that’s a dream come true,” Funk said.
Funk was formally announced as the new director at the last meeting on May 9, but was unable to attend because of other job duties. She comes to the county from a similar position in Clarion County, where she resides.
Rather than working as a government employee in Clarion, she was employed by a 501C3 nonprofit, Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, that was contracted by Clarion County. She was the economic development specialist for this organization.
Funk explained that economic development as a whole has changed over the years, for rural areas in particular.
“Economic development is obviously businesses but we want good schools. We want places for people to live. They need utilities like broadband, you know, where’re they going to shop. So basically anything that makes Jefferson County a better place to live, work, play,” Funk said. “It became vital if we want to attract new people here. So we need to make this area vibrant.”
She said being in a rural area, things that benefit Jefferson County also benefit the surrounding counties, like Clarion, and vice versa, pointing to herself as an example of someone crossing county lines for work and leisure.
“Jefferson and Clarion are very similar, similar problems in the rural counties. We’re bleeding people, trying to attract new businesses, it’s really the same fight, and it’s regional. What’s good for Clarion County is good for Jefferson and vice versa, because we’re too small to look at it just in Jefferson County,” Funk said.
Her current focus is on getting better broadband, something she sees as critical to keeping people in the area. She believes during the pandemic people started leaving the cities for “that more rural, isolated lifestyle.” She said the area could draw more remote workers in if the broadband is there.
“It’s a process, it’s a lot, it’s tough, there’s certainly a lot of people in Jefferson County that need coverage. So, figuring out the priority list, who goes first, what funding sources…” Funk said.
Since the county has entered into a contract with Delta Development Group, Funk is already planning on several grants the county will have them write in the coming months. She said while she is very familiar with writing grants, it takes up many hours, and this contract helps open her up to more hands-on work.