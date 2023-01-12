PUNXSUTAWNEY — Attorney Jill Beck (D), a candidate for one of two open positions on the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 2023, is traveling/campaigning throughout the state to promote her candidacy.
The Jefferson County Democratic Party has announced that Beck will be in Jefferson County on Monday, Jan. 16, from 4:15-5:15 p.m., at The Burrow, 108 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney.
Beck, a Pittsburgh attorney, is “highly recommended” by the Allegheny County Bar Association in the race for Superior Court. Since launching her campaign on Dec. 1, Beck has visited 19 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Residents are encouraged to attend this “Meet & Greet” event for Beck to hear about her candidacy. Light snacks and cash bar will be available.