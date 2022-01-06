PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jim Bianco was named the new president of the Punxsutawney Borough Council during the reorganization meeting this week, something he said “blindsided” him.
Bianco said the council had discussed a plan to “make it right” from when Bill Williams was the president, and was going to put the officers back to how they were with Williams as the president and Bianco as the vice president.
He said he was sticking to the plan “to the bitter end,” even voting no for himself, but that he would gladly accept the position.
Bianco has served on council for six years, and has been vice president twice.
“I have a very hard time with the blight in this town, and I want to make the town favorable for business in any way we can. Invite business to grow the town. My biggest problem with these little towns is, you raise your kids in a nice small town, then they have to move away to get a job. I want to keep the kids here to keep the town prosperous and growing,” Bianco said.
He mentioned the Pantall Hotel, which he said has been at the forefront of his mind since starting on council six years ago. Bianco is glad to see something being done with the building rather than it being destroyed.
“That’s a start. We have so many empty buildings, we need to get people in them,” Bianco said.
He said the value of houses is not going up, so there’s no equity in them. People leave them and no one buys them or nothing is done with them, “so the town starts to rot.” He hopes that by bringing more businesses, there will be more of a need for houses and buildings. This will bring more value to all the properties around.
“We have a wonderful town. The groundhog is a wonderful thing, our police department is A-1 and our chief is the best I can think of to have in there, and our mayor. Everything is in place to make this town prosper, and we just have to go to it. I believe this new council, truly, every one of them has Punxsy at heart, and they’re here for the town, not for their own personal gain, and that’s why I’m here as well,” Bianco said.