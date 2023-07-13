PUNXSUTAWNEY — Newly appointed Punxsutawney Borough Councilwoman Joelle Hoffman-Smith attended her first meeting on Monday, and was given a committee assignment during the reorganization.
Hoffman-Smith is currently running a campaign for both the two-year and four-year terms available on the council, and will appear on the November ballot. She said she ran for the seat to gain experience.
When the council started accepting letters of interest for the seat vacated by Jim Bianco, Hoffman-Smith said she submitted a letter to start gaining experience early with the hopes of being voted in later this year.
“I’m very excited to learn the next few months, and hope to be voted in in the fall,” Hoffman-Smith said.
She was born and raised in the Punxsutawney area, graduated from the Punxsutawney Area High School, and is now raising her child there as well.
She also runs Pure Skin Esthetics by Joelle in the borough, as she is a licensed aesthetician. Hoffman-Smith has been going to school to be a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, just recently graduating in May and preparing to take her state boards.
Hoffman-Smith is also a co-chair of the Young Entrepreneurs and Professionals of Punxsutawney, which was established at the start of this year. This is a networking group that promotes business development, education, and unity.