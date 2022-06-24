PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a road closure on U.S. 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing.
Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing July 15-18. U.S. 119 will be closed between the intersections of Clark Street and Route 36 (Mahoning Street/Colonel Drake Highway).
To detour, motorists should use U.S. 119, Route 2009 (Rikers Road), and Route 36.
This closure will be weather permitting.