DuBOIS — Juniata Elementary School students raised $10,360 for Make-A-Wish with their first duck derby, which took place Friday afternoon.
Parents took on the task at coming up with a new and inventive fundraiser for the school this year, landing on a duck derby. The idea came from Tabatha Dempsey and Kaye Bennett of the parent-teacher association (PTA) who said the event seemed simple enough to accomplish alongside the other fundraisers.
Children sold rubber ducks for $5 each to friends and family with a random number labeled on them. Each duck was an entry for a chance to win on derby day, as the owners of the first three ducks across the finish line won monetary prizes.
“They raised over $10,000, and that will cover two wishes for Make-A-Wish kids, and then we still have additional fundraisers to complete before their Christmas campaign, and we’re hoping to raise enough for three wishes,” said Amy Barnes, PTA president.
The students are also going to hold two other fundraisers they’ve held in previous years — a penny war and a T-shirt sale.
The duck derby worked well for the school because Juniata Elementary has Juniata Run flowing right behind it. This is where the ducks were floated down, with the students all coming outside for the end of the day to watch the ducks.
“We’re unique because we have this waterway that goes through here, and they came up with a fun idea to use it and to get all the kids out here,” Barnes said.
A full bag of more than 2,000 ducks were dumped over one foot bridge to flow down to the second foot bridge.
Community businesses also chipped in and donated gift cards for the students as incentive for them to sell more ducks. Students’ names were randomly drawn at the end of the derby for a choice of gift card.