PUNXSUTAWNEY — Recently, the Punxsutawney Area School District re-initiated the Junior Achievement (JA) Program in the Punxsutawney Area School District (PASD) with the support of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
JA is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA is dedicated to equipping young people with essential skills for success in the workforce and committed to empowering the next generation of business leaders through innovative educational programs. JA provides students with hands-on experiences in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. By partnering with educators, volunteers, and businesses, JA delivers programs that foster financial responsibility, develop entrepreneurial thinking, and enhance critical skills needed to thrive in the 21st-century job market.
JA was implemented for fifth grade students during Spring 2023a and planning is underway to expand the program into other grade levels next school year. Utilizing the JA’s age-appropriate programs, the Chamber recruited volunteers who inspired students to dream big, set goals, and pursue their passions. These Punxsutawney civic and business professionals helped students gain insights into various industries and careers, developing a deeper understanding of the real-world challenges and opportunities they may encounter in their future endeavors.
“Our world is changing rapidly, and the skills required for success are evolving as well,” said Jane Smith, CEO of Junior Achievement. “At Junior Achievement, we are dedicated to equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce and make informed decisions about their future.”
The implementation and success of the Junior Achievement in the Punxsutawney Schools demonstrates the value and possibilities of community organizations collaborating for the betterment of Punxsutawney. If you would like to know more about the Junior Achievement Program, please contact the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. at chamber@punxsutawney.com or call 814-938-7700.