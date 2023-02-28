DuBOIS — Justice Kemmerer was honored as Junior Firefighter of the Year during Monday night's DuBois City Council meeting.
The award was started in honor of Melanie Weaver, an influential member of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department who passed away in November. Weaver also worked as a medic with local ambulance services and was a fire training officer in DuBois.
The recipient of the Melanie Weaver Junior Firefighter of the Year "has exceeded requirements both scholastically and to the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department."
Kemmerer is a girl junior firefighter with Fourth Ward Hose Company.
The efforts of Kemmerer, participating juniors (several of whom were in attendance) and the program were recognized by officials.
"I'm proud of our juniors, congratulations Justice. I had the opportunity to train with these guys about a week ago, and the things that they're learning, they're doing a phenomenal job," DuBois Fire Chief Mike Federici said.
"Even though they can't go inside burning buildings, they are such an asset when they respond to calls with us, and they train very hard. I can't wait until they turn 18 and really build to the character of our fire department that has such a great history and tradition in this city," Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell said.
"Justice, again, congratulations. As being a councilwoman, and gentlemen I'm not slighting you, but women have just recently been breaking the glass ceiling as they say. So I'm very, very proud to see not only all of you (junior firefighters), but to see that women are not backing away from firefighting and your time and effort are appreciated," Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said.
"I want to say how proud I am of our juniors because whenever there was talk of having this program there was some apprehension of what might happen having some youth on the fire scene. But you guys have gone above and beyond. You guys do a great job," Councilman Shane Dietz said.
"As a mother of a firefighter and the wife of a firefighter, I applaud every ounce of volunteer hours that you give. Please stay involved, you're going to learn life lessons that you're not going to learn anywhere else. Justice congratulations, great job," Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said.
"I would like to add my congratulations to the juniors and obviously to Justice. Way to go girl. I'm just very proud to live in this community, and I look out and see these young men and women and I think we are really very fortunate to be here," Solicitor Toni Cherry said.
"Special thanks to all the juniors out there. Justice, congratulations to you," city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio said.
"Our junior firefighters (as a program) has really brought a lot of the parents back (to the department) as well. That's another way it's been working, it's great to see. And again, Justice, congratulations. Job well done," Mayor Ed Walsh said.