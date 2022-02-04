PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club welcomed Larry Richert of Pittsburgh-based news station KDKA to the Groundhog Banquet as this year’s guest speaker.
“You might have heard his voice announcing from the sidelines, you might have heard it on the Steelers as well. He is a good friend and has trekked with us many, many times. It’s a pleasure,” Jeff “Fair Weatherman” Lundy, Groundhog Club president, said as an introduction earlier this week.
Richert shared his experience from the first time he was sent to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day coverage, and how he believes that experience changed his life.
“Basically, I have two halves of my life; before Phil and Phil since. I just crossed the 60 mark, and everything good in my life has happened since I met Phil,” Richert said.
He recalled 30 years ago he was working as a meteorologist for the CBS affiliate station in Pittsburgh. After the "Groundhog Day" movie came out featuring Bill Murray reporting the weather, the station decided to send Richert to Punxsutawney that year.
“So for the next 10 years, they sent me to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day,” Richert said.
The first year he came, it was 13 degrees below zero and he stayed at the Pantall Hotel. He joked that for his big debut on network television that year, he was wearing big fluffy ear muffs he got from another woman at Gobbler's Knob that was there from the movie marketing team.
He was sent to the Groundhog Dinner the first year, and realized once he got there that he was on the program as the keynote speaker.
From that initial experience, he has returned many times for Groundhog Day, and stayed in many different accommodations in the surrounding area. Several years ago, he stayed at Lundy’s home with he and his wife.
He joked that this year they had a change of plans because former handler and president Bill Deeley had offered one of his old homes for Richert to stay in. Richert then said that Deeley is also a former funeral director, and he’s staying in one of his old funeral homes that he sold and is “a little anxious about that.”
“Basically, this is a great slice of Americana and I try to tell people how much fun it is, and how great it is to spend 24 hours and just have fun,” Richert said. “I can’t explain how many things have coincided with my friendship with Phil and the Inner Circle… I got to go to the White House, I got to fly with the Blue Angels, and everybody wanted to know about Phil.”
Richert said there is no day bigger than Groundhog Day.